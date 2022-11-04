Last week we were looking for a simple and intuitive proof, suitable for functional anarithmetic, that the product of two negative numbers is a positive number (that which less times less is more). And Juan Antonio Adán suggests a not very orthodox, but effective one: “Regarding the first problem, how to explain in a simple way that the product of two negative numbers is positive, could be like this: if I don’t have two friends to whom I owe 15 euros, I don’t have 30 euros less”.

A more mathematical proof, while remaining affordable, could be of this type:

-3×0 = -3x(5 – 5) = -3x [5 + (-5)] = (-3 x 5) + (-3 x -5) = -15 + (-3 x -5), where -3 x -5 = 15

To color a globe-type map, that is, drawn on a sphere, four colors are also enough, since in this aspect its surface is topologically equivalent to the plane. It is easy to see (that is to say) mentally “tearing out” any one of the regions of the surface of the sphere and enlarging the hole and stretching the map, as if it were made of rubber, until it is placed on a plane; in this way, it is as if the torn region had become infinite and enveloped all the others, with which we have converted the spherical map into a flat one, so four colors will suffice to color it.

To color a map drawn on the surface of a torus, seven colors are needed. The proof is to cut the torus along two closed curves to unfold it and turn it into a rectangle (I leave the rest of the proof to my astute readers and readers who aspire to raise grades).

As for the number 17, the young—very young—Gauss observed that, in addition to being a prime, it is a power of 2 plus 1: 17 = 2⁴ + 1, and that these two properties implied that the 17 solutions (in the domain of complex numbers) of the equation x¹⁷ = 1 could be found by the usual algebraic operations: addition, subtraction, multiplication and division, together with the formation of square roots. And all of these operations can be done geometrically using straightedge and compasses, which implies that there must be a straightedge and compass construction for the regular 17-sided polygon.

The “boring” number 42

In the cult novel Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, number 42 is: “The answer to the great question about the meaning of life, the universe, and everything else.” Its author, Douglas Adams, said he chose that number because a quick poll among his friends revealed that it was too boring. But is that true?

More information

Assuming that there were boring numbers (and I invite my astute readers to reflect on it), of course 42 is not. Let’s see some of its features:

42 is the number of partitions of 10 (ways of writing it as a sum of positive integers in their natural order), such as: 1 + 2 + 2 + 5, 1 + 3 + 6, 3 + 3 + 4…

42 is the second of the sphenic numbers (those that are the product of three different primes), since 42 = 2 × 3 × 7. The first ten sphenic numbers are: 30, 42, 66, 70, 78, 102, 105, 110, 114 and 130.

42 is the third of the pentadecagonal numbers, analogous to the triangular numbers, but based on a regular 15-sided polygon.

Can you find any other notable features of the “boring” number 42?

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.