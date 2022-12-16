The answer of the daughter of Ambra and Francesco Renga to those who define her as “ugly”

“Luckily my dream is not to be beautiful or even to be my parents’ double”. So Jolanda Renga wanted to respond to the comments that appeared under a video, in which users judged the 18-year-old’s physical appearance, comparing her to her parents Ambra Angiolini and Francesco Renga. Unedifying sentences, to which the young woman wanted to reply with a video on TikTok dedicated to anyone else who has had difficulty with this type of judgment.

“Hi, it’s me Jolanda or the ugly daughter”, the girl began, with a disarming smile. “Joking aside, ‘you’re ugly’ is something I always tell myself, since I was little, when I see myself in the mirror, when I see myself in photos: you’re ugly, you have an ugly nose, an ugly smile, an ugly mole , ugly legs, everything ugly,” he continued in the video posted on TikTok. “Actually, I came across that video by accident today. At the beginning I was bad, very bad. So today, instead of telling me that, I decided to apologize, sorry because I gave these people’s words so much importance. So I also decided to make a general speech about it”.

“Luckily my dream is not to be beautiful or even to be my parents’ double. Actually my desire in life is to do things that matter, important things, and I’d like to try to make the world a little better. So I’m happy and also proud of myself because I can say that every day in my small way I try to do something and I always try to give my best in what I do so I think this makes me a good person. I’ve always thought that the most important things are the things we can’t see. I care much more for my soul than for my face, for my appearance, because this (he points to the face, ed) will not remain forever. Instead my heart and my soul will be the same for life and therefore they prefer them to be beautiful and clean, this may not even be liked”.

And again: “I think that as long as the worst thing people say about me is that I’m ugly then I can rest easy because I’m pretty sure that you can’t say about me that I’m mean or selfish or insensitive. I would like to talk to those who feel a bit like me. I would like to tell you that you are so special and that as long as you take care and respect yourself and others you will always shine in a different light. Good and kind people are really beautiful. So I would like to tell you not to allow those people to change this part that is so special and unique and instead learn to appreciate it and make it a strength”.

“You have already improved the world, simply by deciding to be there”, replied the mother, posting the video on her Instagram profile. “I’ve been trying to be ‘ugly’ like you since you were born. Madly yours, love.”