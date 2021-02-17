In the midst of pressure from the Government to Justice, in the last hours the ANSeS took a measure that will generate even more controversy: began to intimidate more than 200 judges and prosecutors who began the process to retire, to finish the papers immediately or remove the folders.

As he could confirm Clarion, the body led by Fernanda Raverta has already sent a series of injunctions to various magistrates to define what they want to do. Among those who have already submitted the procedure to retire are the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli and the chambermaids Leopoldo Bruglia and Eduardo Riggi, among others.

There are many judicial officials who, old enough to access retirement, initiate the procedure before the pension body but maintain it stand by, for be able to complete it quickly at any time. One of the imponderables before which magistrates usually warn themselves is any possible complaint against him for poor performanceor, for example. If this occurs, they can avoid it by retiring with the retirement benefit before running the risk of losing it due to some sanction from the respective Magistracy College.

This supposed safeguard -which can actually function as speculation- is the other side of the recurring pressures that successive governments were exerting on the judges who bothered them.

Now, Kirchnerism once again uses retirement as a “demographic” policy for the courts, with a measure of general scope but especially relevant for magistrates who are under constant fire from the ruling party: the members of the Buenos Aires federal jurisdiction, who judge crimes corruption of national officials.

As soon as he came to power, Alberto Fernández promoted a reform in the retirement calculation of judges and prosecutors that reduced their salaries, in some cases significantly. The immediate effect, how could it be otherwise, was that dozens of magistrates accelerated their retirement to obtain it under the old regime, vacating many offices.

Their vacancies had to be filled by substitutes – substitutes – while the Council of the Magistracy initiated the bureaucratic paperwork to call the new competitions. Two immediate consequences: the candidates for these contests can be selected by the ruling majority in the Council, while the sudden hole in many suddenly vacated courts forced other judges to fold to cover them. The inevitable effect is a delay in the service of justice. For corruption cases, that delay is like water in the desert

This new measure by the Anses, controlled by Cristina Kirhcner through the unconditional Fernanda Raverta, occurs in the midst of a wave of strong pressure from the Government towards Justice, both from hard Kirchnerism and from President Alberto Fernández.

With administrative decisions, public statements or official announcements, the goal is always the same: leave on the ropes the judges and prosecutors who investigate and try former Kirchner officials in copious files for corruption.

In the last hours, for example, several referents of the ruling party questioned the Judicial Power, particularly the Supreme Court, and They called for an amnesty law for leaders convicted of corruption.

On Tuesday, former high court judge Eugenio Zaffaroni called for setting up a truth commission to determine whether there was lawfare in the cases linked to K leaders and he even warned that there will be a march of a million people on the Palace of Justice if it continues to confirm convictions such as those of former Vice President Amado Boudou in the Ciccone case.

On the other hand, the director of Legal Affairs of the Senate of Cristina, Graciana Peñafort, asked Fernández that “pardon, in the very specific case, Milagro Sala”.

Days ago, Alberto Fernández assured that the Supreme Court “is wrong” and has become “a very low socially qualified court” in recent years, after Néstor Kirchner was “a prestigious court.”

“What was a prestigious court in the years of Néstor Kirchner, today is a court with very little social qualification,” Fernández said in an interview with Página / 12.

There he criticized the Justice and pointed out that “he has to realize that it is working badly and all Argentines have to realize that every time one talks about justice, the media immediately state that we are seeking impunity for Cristina and that is not it’s like that. “

JPE