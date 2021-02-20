We only ask for clarification, but not to obscure. The ANSeS funds are private or public? That is not clear and here we put the “pieces” of this puzzle. Let us remember that they were sworn in before the American Justice. Private.

If it is about savings that people make for 30 years, in order to obtain a retirement, when the body does not give more, it is not to distribute. It would be a return based on the savings. It would not cost the country a peso, until the funds run out. The other, such as disability pensions, etc., would come from taxes. The Government could not use them at “discretion” such as granting Child Allowances, non-contributory and privileged pensions, etc. etc. If they are making placements at a lower interest rate to finance the State, they are embezzling private funds and seizing what is prohibited by law.

Public. In the case of funds that the ANSeS receives, for the operation of the activities of the State, it is a tax on salaries and not contributions and contributions. Between them they add up to more than 33%, which would be expropriation. So, yes they could distribute them broadly, but not as pensions, but as pensions.

The placements of the surplus cash, if they put it at a lower interest than the market, it does not matter, since they are public funds. It would just be a “rinse” of numbers.

What are they, public or private? You have to decide. This is not seen by accountants, prosecutors and those who should?

It is not convenient for anyone. The opposition, waiting to be a government, would follow the same path as the ruling party. Politicians are not interested in the truth … but the public is.

Juan Roberto Bell

Voices, claims and expectations of retirees

This March I turn 80, retired 15 and, far from being inactive, neither my good health nor my mind allow it.

I have two proposals that I am going to summarize. 1) Argentina lacks people trained in trades. On the other hand, retirees with expertise in trades today are sitting watching TV or doing housework only. I do not think I am wrong if I imagine some 20,000 in those conditions who would be happy to transmit their knowledge and manage to include many thousands of disoriented young people in active society: motivating them and training them in short courses of 6 to 12 months to be offered in parishes, classrooms outside of school hours, free sectors in factories etc. (Brazil has achieved it with SENAI and SENAC). 2) As a letter writer in this space I have met several with the same attitude.

As a result of this presentation, we are forming an important movement in order to form one in order to reach the national and provincial political parties: a request for active participation, since we have suitable, active, honest people and with ideas to put to our downcast country back on its feet.

A fact: we are around 7 million.

Ricardo Olaviaga

“An ignorant people lives on illusions” Will the legislators consider us retirees like this? Obviously yes, we are already thinking today how much is left to collect the bonus! And we wonder how much the March increase will be.

It is possible that the congressmen think of that saying that said “The thief thinks that everyone is of the same condition”, then, they keep the funds of pensioners and retirees. They have distributed them for anything and, will we see them again?

Billions of pesos have been “forgiven” among monotributistas, those who worked in “black.” The permanent “drain” of millions of pesos per month in the payment of privileged pensions, something prohibited by Article 16 of the Constitution. But what do they care about something written so long ago!

The town is often like the overflowing river. While it is in its riverbed, it is meek but when it receives rain for others, it gets out of hand and wipes out everything. The teachers, when they were not on strike, taught us that the French Revolution, the Russian Revolution and hundreds and hundreds of peoples, the movements were total. When the people reach a limit and have nothing to lose, they do not mind the weapons and offer their lives. They don’t care. Let’s learn from the history of Vietnam, not long ago, and Afghanistan now.

We want to live today, tomorrow we will be in another place and we will not be able to collect our money.

Carina A. Lowell

What is politics? By definition they are people who are in charge of solving the problems of the “polis”, this is of society. But is it really so? When former President Macri imposed a pension reform that made retirees pay the adjustment, the left sectors destroyed the Plaza de los Dos Congresos. With a more restrictive and tighter plan that this government imposed against the interests of retirees, the “shock” groups on the left and the Kirchnerists said nothing or mobilized.

The beginning of classes was always conflictive, in all governments and all years, in this the excuse was the pandemic. But what would have happened if the government belonged to Macri?

How would the teachers’ unions have behaved before a non-Peronist government that imposed the opening of schools? The policy was designed so that within a framework of dissent, solutions suitable to the interest of the people can be agreed upon. If politics is the axis of democratic life, it should never be the instrument of criminals.

Esteban Tortarolo

“The people do not forget.” The words of President Alberto Fernandez still ring in my ears: “The new retirement mobility will allow them to be a little better.” I want to believe that you were wrong, that you only meant, “a little worse,” when you referred to the quarterly increases for retirees that are going to be below inflation. Yes. He must have been wrong, because it is not in my head that a President gloats over the pain of his people. In this case, the elderly, who worked for the country, who provided everything for 30 working years or more and who today for all this should be the first in the economic ladder. How much contempt! But the people do not forget. Only the older ones, when memory plays a trick on them. Then the television, the newspapers or the networks remind them. I see them. They are family, neighbors, friends. And I observe with shame that the elderly in the face of these insulting words, destroying all hope, cry. They suffer injustice and cry. And even some may die sooner.

Because with the new law they will continue to be below the poverty level. No. They won’t be a little better.

Edith michelotti

