The National Administration of Social Security (Anses) appealed on Thursday the ruling that enabled Cristina Kirchner to collect two privileged pensions.

This Thursday the deadline for Anses to present the appeal against the ruling of judge Ezequiel Pérez Nami, with which it was ordered that the Vice President collect her pension and also that of Néstor Kirchner.

On December 29, that surrogate social security judge granted Cristina Fernández the right to collect two honorary pensions, hers and that of the late former president Néstor Kirchner, plus retroactive interest and without paying income tax, after a long judicial administrative debate. These two pensions are in addition to her current salary as vice president.

