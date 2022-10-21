A high school teacher, Yvonne Balding, died six years ago in Australia without the news spreading. Hardly anyone knew that this anonymous math teacher was actually Yvonne Barr —her maiden name—, the co-discoverer of the Epstein-Barr virus, an organism of 0.00012 millimeters which is guilty of kissing disease, multiple sclerosis and even some tumors. Practically everyone carries inside, without knowing it, the last name of Yvonne Barr. The virus infects to 95 out of 100 people.

Barr passed away in 2016 in Melbourne, after spending half his life splicing temporary contracts at various institutes. Finding the virus that bears his name was an amazing adventure – with Jewish scientists fleeing from Nazism, fluke findings, alleged calls from God and even experiments with thousands of Ugandan children in the midst of the bloodthirsty Idi Amin dictatorship – but Barr barely mentioned his past As her daughter recalls, Kirsten Balding. “Mom never talked much about this subject, she saw it as a minor part of her life,” she explains to EL PAÍS. “One day she should write a book, but I’m afraid it would be few pages, because I don’t have much information,” Balding acknowledges humorously.

The one who has written a book about carcinogenic virus hunters is the historian Gregory Morgan. his work, Cancer virus hunters (Publisher Johns Hopkins University Press, in English), now rescues the adventures of those pioneers, including the feat of Yvonne Barr before vanishing from the laboratories. “She dropped out of research, in part, because of her experience with sexism,” says the author, from the Stevens Institute of Technology in New York.

The story begins in the midst of World War II, in 1943, when the military surgeon Denis Burkitt, a devout Christian, was posted to Uganda with British troops. There, according to what he would tell later, he felt “the call of God”, so at the end of the war he stayed to work in a hospital in Kampala. One day in 1957, a colleague brought him a boy with a very swollen jaw, but he did not reach a conclusive diagnosis. Weeks later, the surgeon came across another similar case. That couldn’t be a coincidence. Burkitt began a search through the medical records of several hospitals and found 38 similar cases: all children from the tropical belt of central Africa. It was a malignant tumor that would end up calling Burkitt’s lymphoma.

Surgeon Denis Burkitt looks at a map of Africa, circa 1968. Wellcome Library

The surgeon traveled to London in 1961 to present his results at a conference at Middlesex Hospital. The British virologist Anthony Epstein, sitting in the audience, his jaw dropped. The odd distribution of cases in Africa—there were no children with these tumors in colder areas—suggested that an insect, perhaps a mosquito, was transmitting a virus that caused the cancer. A virus had never been linked to a tumor. Epstein approached Burkitt after the talk and they decided to investigate together. The surgeon began airfreighting samples from sick children from Uganda, and the virologist analyzed them in his London laboratory. For two years, Epstein tried everything: he injected the biopsied tissue into chicken eggs, mice or other types of human cells, but not a trace of a virus appeared. Maybe he had been wrong.

Epstein hired an assistant in late 1963: Yvonne Barr, a 31-year-old Irish woman who had studied Zoology in Dublin and had cut her teeth researching human leprosy and the distemper virus in dogs. Historian Gregory Morgan recalls in her book “the lucky day” in which she changed the history of medicine. It was a cold Friday in December and it was foggy in London, so the plane from Uganda was diverted to Manchester. The children’s biopsies arrived at the laboratory many hours late, already wrapped in cloudy serum. Still, Epstein looked at them under a microscope and saw free-floating tumor cells. He handed them over to her assistant to try to cultivate them. And Barr finally did it. Those cells, from the cancer of a 9-year-old African girl, have been multiplying nonstop ever since. A researcher can buy today a frozen sample of them for 900 euros. They were named EB1: the first cell line of Epstein and Barr.

When he had enough lymphoma cells growing in his lab, Epstein was finally able to examine them under his much more powerful electron microscope. It was a February day in 1964 and it was snowing outside. The microscopic image showed particles that the virologist immediately recognized as viruses of the herpes family. Epstein himself recalled his feelings in an interview with the author of the book Cancer virus hunters. “I went out in the snow with no coat or anything, just the white coat, and walked around the building to calm down,” she recalled. On March 28, 1964, Epstein, Barr, and pathologist Bert Achong announced to the world that they had found viruses in Burkitt’s lymphoma cells.

Epstein-Barr virus infected blood cells. US National Cancer Institute

That was a revolution, but it remained to prove that the virus was really the cause of cancer. Epstein then contacted a marriage of Jewish virologists who had fled Nazi Germany, Gertrude and Werner Henleof the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The Henles detected the virus in 100% of African children with lymphoma, but they found a surprise: 90% of healthy Americans also had the virus. How could a ubiquitous pathogen cause such an extremely rare cancer?

The Henles analyzed the blood of their lab partners and observed that a 19-year-old colleague, elaine hutkin technique, had no trace of the virus. On August 10, 1967, the young woman fell ill and did not go to work. She had symptoms of infectious mononucleosis, better known as kissing disease, and now she was infected. Thus, by chance, it was discovered that the Epstein-Barr virus was also to blame for this disease, which is characterized by extreme tiredness and affects seven out of every thousand people a yearespecially teenagers.

Yvonne Barr married an Australian, Stuart Balding, and moved with him to Melbourne in 1965. Their daughter, Kirsten Balding, believes he did postdoctoral research there at Monash University, but doesn’t know in which lab. “He told me it was a men’s club. He gave me the impression that he had been having trouble getting a permanent position, so he switched to teaching,” recalls Balding. Yvonne Barr dedicated the rest of her professional life to teaching Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics in different institutes. “She was a very outgoing person and loved helping people, so I suspect teaching was more suited to her than research. She never regretted leaving science, she considered it a difficult profession, ”explains her daughter.

Alberto Ascherio, a 68-year-old epidemiologist from Harvard University (USA), is one of the world’s leading experts on the Epstein-Barr virus. However, he was never able to speak to Yvonne Barr. “He left science and her name is not known,” he notes. Ascherio’s team began tracking some 10 million US military personnel two decades ago. Their results, published this year, have shown that the risk of multiple sclerosis is multiplied by 32 after infection by the Epstein-Barr virus. The microorganism is generally harmless, but in some people it can cause different diseases.

Ascherio remembers that the Irish sent a short video to a scientific congress held in Oxford in 2014, on the occasion of the half century of the discovery of the virus. His message to the experts gathered there reveals the oblivion in which he found himself: “Hello! Greetings from Melbourne, Australia. My name is Yvonne Balding and I am the Barr of the Epstein-Barr virus. Barr was my maiden name,” she proclaimed.

Demonstrating the cause of a disease is a daunting task. The scientific community is not satisfied with finding a smoking gun at a crime scene, they need to see the shot live. In 1968, the French oncologist Guy de Thé proposed an ambitious experiment: draw blood from more than 40,000 children in Uganda and wait a few years to analyze the peculiarities of those who develop Burkitt’s lymphoma. His plan, already complex, ran into an unexpected problem: in 1971 the dictator Idi Amin, the “butcher of Uganda”, came to power, accused of up to 250,000 murders. However, as historian Gregory Morgan recalls, Idi Amin embraced the scientific project as if it were “his baby of his.” The experiment, in which only 14 children had lymphoma, helped show that the Epstein-Barr virus was indeed the culprit. Malaria, a parasitic disease transmitted by mosquitoes, facilitates the action of the virus, which is why Burkitt’s lymphoma is concentrated in Africa.

The historian Gregory Morgan highlights in his book a surprising figure: 20% of human tumors are caused by viruses. The scientists who revealed these unexpected links have saved “perhaps millions of lives,” according to Morgan. Epstein and Barr were the first. The virologist continued to investigate and was made a Knight of the Order of the British Empire. In 2021, the scientific community celebrated that Epstein turned 100 years old. Yvonne Barr, on the other hand, dedicated her life to teaching in institutes, traveling with her family, walking in the countryside and bird watching. “She loved crafts, like knitting,” recalls her daughter. Their stone she does remember her feat: “Doctor Yvonne Margaret Balding, born Barr. Co-discoverer of the Epstein-Barr virus.

