Omer González, 59, lives alone in Caracas and more than a month ago he caught Covid-19, but by then he was not aware. He saved his life thanks to a group of volunteer paramedics who stopped attending road accidents to help patients with coronavirus in the middle of the hospital collapse.

They are known as “Angeles de las Vías”. They are 25 volunteers from different professions, including doctors and nurses, who in the last two months have dedicated themselves to providing support to low-income people or those who are alone in the country and who have symptoms of covid-19, whose cases have been increasing since the end of February .

This increase in infections has caused the overflow of care capacity in hospitals and clinics in Caracas.

So, thousands of patients were forced to attend home, although they also did it for fear of dying in a medical center and not seeing their relatives again.

The collapse of the healthcare system

The Venezuelan health system is not only at the top of its capacity due to COVID-19 infections, but it has also faced a severe crisis for years due to a shortage of material, medicines and personnel.

The weakness of the health system is palpable: doctors ask their patients for them to get supplies so that they can be cared for.

Faced with this situation, the Ángeles de las Vías decided to take a turn at the helm and pay attention to those who need it in their homes, whenever the conditions or symptoms allow it.

But they also did it as a way to “unload a little” the health system, explained to EFE the president of the NGO, Jonathan Quantip, who pointed out that, like the hospitals, they too collapsed and their care channels overflowed .

“My soul breaks (…) but social networks overflowed, the phone wouldn’t stop ringing and we didn’t have the capacity, so you don’t know how many times we had to tell people: look, I can’t, no We can serve them because we do not have the capacity, “said Quantip.

The situation, now, is manageable. Calls to paramedics have decreased, despite the number of daily infections remains close to 1,000, according to official data.

“The reality is that it has decreased a little in the last two weeks, we have treated patients, especially post-covid with complications,” he added.

Twitter messages to save a life

And one of those patients is Mr. Omer, who came to be cared for by these “angels” after his daughter María Gabriela, resident in Chile, published a message on Twitter asking for help for her father, who was alone and without support in Caracas.

“My father is alone in Caracas and he has covid, if anyone knows a doctor who goes to his home and can see him, I thank him. My sister and I are currently in Chile and we do not know anyone in the capital who can help us look for him. the attention it needs, “reads the tweet that María Gabriela shared on March 28.

The message went viral; María Gabriela who, as she explained in the tweet, did not know anyone in Caracas because she was from the eastern part of the country, began to receive names and phone numbers of health centers, laboratories and NGOs, including Ángeles de las Vías.

In the midst of desperation and stress, he contacted them and immediately the paramedics began their work. María Gabriela’s father was already complicated, he had hallucinations due to fever and an oxygen saturation that reached 74% -the normal percentage should be higher than 95-, as he related.

Omer himself recognizes that there are episodes that he does not remember. He spent more than ten days with an oxygen concentrator and during that time, the paramedics were in charge of carrying out tests, taking him to laboratories and supplying him with his medications every day.

Today he feels better, with courage and, in addition, he has a deep gratitude to the “angels” and those who helped him.

“They have become for me like my family, I owe them my father’s life (…) the only thing I paid for was the issue of paying for exams and treatment,” María Gabriela told EFE.

During March, the paramedic team provided 51 care in homes, and as of April 22 they had 156.

Although calls for care at home have decreased, they still continue to receive requests from people infected with covid-19.

Especially in popular sectors where many have to resort to help from neighbors, jobs or relatives to pay medicines, which can cost 100 times more than the value of the minimum wage (66 cents, according to the official exchange rate).

