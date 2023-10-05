The anomalous heat is not over yet. And that’s not good news. “Just the crumbs of an Atlantic disturbance that brought some isolated rainfall and a limited drop in temperatures, that the African anticyclone is already ready for a new powerful comeback” confirms the meteorologist of 3bmeteo.com Edoardo Ferrara who explains: “A massive dose of hot air from direct tropical extraction will be conveyed over much of central-western Europe, including Italy, where temperatures will once again rise to values ​​from midsummer during the day”.

Very hot October

“New heat records for October will probably fall between the weekend and next Monday” warns Ferrara “in particular in Portugal and Spain (where peaks of over 33-35°C are expected) and in France (with peaks of over 29-30° C especially in the south-western sector)”. But the anomalous heat will even reach England and Ireland where peaks of over 25-26°C cannot be ruled out. These will be values ​​higher than the averages for the period locally by 10-12°C. It must also be said that in the meantime, north-eastern Europe will instead be hit by a cold air mass of Arctic origin, with temperatures that on the contrary will fall below the averages in particular between Scandinavia, the Baltic, Belarus, Ukraine and part of European Russia . However, it will be a short-lived episode, so much so that from next Tuesday a large part of Eastern Europe and the Baltic area will also be hit by the warm air mass present over western Europe, although attenuated.

Even in Iceland the weather has brought an above-average summer

Summer is back in Italy

“As mentioned, Italy will also be affected by the anomalous heat, so much so that we expect a weekend with afternoon temperatures that are practically mid-summer” continues Ferrara “in particular by Sunday we could return to exceeding peaks of 30-32°C especially in the Tyrrhenian regions and Sardinia, while elsewhere it will still range between 25°C and 29°C. Once again very hot for the period in the mountains, with zero temperatures well above 4000m which will constitute a further hard blow to the already dying Alpine glaciers in a period where they should instead begin to catch their breath. If it will be extremely hot during the day, clearly and fortunately, at least at night and in the early morning the minimum temperatures will remain at cool values, with a few exceptions, thanks to the hours of light now reduced and the sun lower on the horizon. We will therefore see marked night-day temperature variations, even of 15-20°C”.

“In all likelihood the situation will remain blocked, at least in Italy, for another 8-10 days. Only after half the month can we hope for a progressive erosion of the anticyclone with the return of some rain starting from the North, but for a real turning point we will probably have to wait at least until the third decade of the month”.

Record September

“The month just ended was the warmest ever recorded among all the months of September in Europe. And also the extension of the anomaly makes the difference with the other months of September record: there are at least 10 nations with anomalies equal to or greater than 3°C. In England it is one of the hottest ever recorded, in Italy it could be the third warmest September” explains Francesco Nucera of 3bmeteo.com who continues: “September 2023 is also the warmest of the September months globally; it is characterized by an anomaly of +0.93°C according to Copernicus and exceeds that of 2022 by more than half a degree. This anomaly is the largest monthly margin ever observed. It was on average +1.75°C warmer than pre-industrial levels, well above the Paris Agreement target.”