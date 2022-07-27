Bloomberg: China does not buy additional LNG for the winter, which is an anomaly

At a time when buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are actively competing for fuel, China – the world’s largest importer – is calm, the country is not buying additional shipments for the winter. This behavior of China was described by the agency Bloomberg.

It’s a dangerous strategy that could quickly backfire if the weather turns abnormally cold or China’s economy recovers, experts say. This will then lead to a revolution in the global gas market, which is already suffering from reduced supplies from Russia and disruptions at key LNG export facilities, the newspaper notes.

A sudden recovery in Chinese demand for gas will force importers back into cutthroat competition for LNG, exacerbating global shortages and pushing prices—already at the peak of the season—to “stratospheric levels,” analysts say. That Chinese companies aren’t buying fuel on the spot market is an anomaly, said Toby Kopson, head of trading and advisory at Trident LNG.

China became the world’s largest LNG importer in 2021 but is expected to lose that title this year. The government is pushing miners to extract more coal, as well as to increase imports of cheaper pipeline gas and increase domestic production. LNG prices fell by about 20 percent in the first six months of the year.