The year 2023 is marked in red at the Picasso Museum Málaga. The 20th anniversary of the center coincides with the 50th anniversary of the death of the artist from Malaga and the calendar has been full of events, activities and two major exhibitions. A, Picasso sculptor. Matter and body, just finished with over 151,000 views. Other, Picasso’s echo, opens next October 3. However, what has marked the current situation of the space has been an entrenched labor conflict since the last agreement was denounced almost a year ago, which had expired in 2021. Mobilizations and strike announcements have darkened the image of the most visited art gallery in Andalucía, which is in the process of replacing its director, José Lebrero, already on the exit ramp. All of this, to the great anger of the Ruiz-Picasso family, with Bernard, the artist’s grandson and president of the executive council, at the helm. And with the Andalusian Government in profile after declaring itself incompetent to participate in the negotiation with the squad.

Cultural epicenter of the city, more than nine million people have passed through the Picasso Málaga Museum since its inauguration on October 27, 2003. It has also served as a beacon for tourism, but is today in an internal crisis that, as explained its workers and former workers, it is no coincidence. It is the result of a series of factors that have been undermining internal relations and have exploded when those who govern the path of space least expected it, in the middle of the Picasso year.

The original idea was to celebrate the anniversary in style and further expand the international image of the museum. But the labor conflict, which has also crossed borders, has overshadowed everything. “If the homework had been done before, this situation would not have been reached,” say sources familiar with what is happening in the bowels of the institution, who highlight the great displeasure that all this represents for Bernard Ruiz-Picasso, a member of the board of trustees who governs the Picasso Museum Malaga Foundation. Legacy Paul, Christine and Bernard Ruiz-Picasso. This private entity is the owner of the collection, the museum’s funds [233 obras] and its headquarters, the Buenavista Palace. The Board, for its part, injects between three and four million euros each year.

Press conference of the representatives of the Picasso Museum of Malaga committee. From left to right, Pepa Babot, president; Inmaculada Abolafio, member, and Blanca Rodríguez, secretary. Garcia-Santos

In the hallways, many point to the frayed relationship between the staff and José Lebrero, 69, as one of the factors that have unleashed the uncomfortable situation of the museum behind closed doors. Lebrero came to office in 2009 at the hands of Rosa Torres, then Minister of Culture of the Junta de Andalucía, but the distance with the workers has grown. “His goal has always been to open the museum much more, something that is very good; The problem is that there are more and more exhibitions, the auditorium hosts many activities and the two anniversaries have put a lot more work on the staff, who have been losing purchasing power for more than a decade and seeing how the company ignores them,” says a former employee. from the center. The same source speaks of Lebrero gradually ceding power to the Picasso family. “Now there are more exhibitions linked to artists from the Almine Reich gallery, Bernardo Ruiz-Picasso’s partner,” adds another source who knows the museum’s interiors well. The patron for life, as well as his mother Christine Ruiz-Picasso, has responded to EL PAÍS that this statement is “absolutely false.” Regarding the labor conflict, Bernard Ruiz-Picasso assures, without going into detail, that the center follows “the rules established by law.”

Another of the factors that influence the crisis that the Picasso Museum Málaga is experiencing is attributed to the role of the Junta de Andalucía. “When it was governed by the PSOE, its leaders put more pressure on the Ruiz-Picassos because they reminded them that it was the Administration that had promoted the museum [invirtió 66 millones en su puesta de largo]. Now the family does and undoes as they please, because since the arrival of the PP the Board has been a zero to the left,” say those who know the space well. When faced with questions from this newspaper, the Andalusian Administration washes its hands. Sources from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sports assure that although up to six members of the Andalusian Board are part of the museum’s board of trustees – “the highest body of government, representation and administration”, as reflected in the statutes -, they do so “without a voice.” I don’t have a vote in the management and day-to-day life.” “We hope that the agreement will be closed as soon as possible,” explain the same sources. “We should not intervene,” the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sports, Arturo Bernal, clarified in the summer regarding the labor conflict. He is one of the museum’s patrons, as is Salomón Castiel, first director of the Malaga Film Festival, who later also directed the Mostra de València and is now general secretary of Culture of the Junta de Andalucía.

A group of people wait at the entrance to the Piccaso Museum, in Malaga, to be allowed access. Garcia-santos

The straw that broke the staff’s patience was the publication of the conditions for the new director, a position for which 13 candidates have been submitted and whose appointment is scheduled for the end of October. The call launched in spring announced a salary of 80,000 gross euros per year, 20,000 more than currently. Also a supplement of 35,000 euros in housing assistance, a figure that exceeds the base salary of 90% of the museum’s employees. After several mobilizations, they announced a strike for next week, from September 18 to 22, with the aim of influencing the assembly of the exhibition Picasso’s echo and delay its inauguration to put pressure on the management.

This Friday, however, they announced that they are postponing the strike and moving it to September 26 and 27 and October 2. They explained three reasons. One of them is the bite it would take to the payrolls of the museum’s 89 employees. Another, a gesture of good will towards the company with the objective “of reaching an agreement as soon as possible”, as explained by the president of the works council, Pepa Babot. The third, the feeling that it would have been of little use in the face of the renewal of temporary contracts. “The strike would stop the museum, but if there are storms, no,” added Inmaculada Abolafio, member of the committee, who has presented a new proposal to the executive council with a minimum of improvement in social and working conditions to try to end the conflict. “Many of us have been here for 20 years. We are disappointed and sad because we have contributed a lot and now the situation is devastating,” stressed the secretary of the committee, Blanca Rodríguez. The staff affirms that the company has only presented two proposals without the possibility of being negotiated, both rejected by the workers: the first with 94% support and the second with 64%. Both the director and the manager of the center, Guillermo Peiró, have declined to respond to this newspaper’s questions.

