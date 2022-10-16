Archena held the Annual Sports Gala on Friday night at the Villa Theater. The grand prize of this edition went to Pascual Medina, organizer and person in charge of fishing, “for his more than thirty years promoting this sport in Archena.” The UCAM Murcia received a special award “for its twenty-five years at the service of promoting regional sports and, above all, for the joint work with the Consistory.”

On the other hand, the La Algaida Colombiculture Society was recognized for having organized and hosted the National Championship of Sports Pigeons. More than thirty sports clubs from Archena and their corresponding managers were also distinguished. During the annual sports festival, the mayor, Patricia Fernández, stressed “the importance of having provided the city with sufficient and forthcoming sports infrastructures”.

“Archena is an important sports reference at the national level,” he said, referring to the half dozen national and regional championships that are held there. The gala, directed by Francisco Javier Sánchez, was also attended by the mayor of Sports, Anselmo Campuzano.