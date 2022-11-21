Today, the annual meetings of the UAE government kick off in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in the presence of state leaders and more than 500 personalities and local and federal government officials.

The annual meetings of the UAE government are an annual national event that embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in unifying national efforts and energies in order to achieve the best government results.

Government institutions and national work teams meet in the annual meetings of the UAE government to discuss ideas, evaluate national and development projects, and launch future initiatives in all sectors, in addition to consolidating joint government work between agencies and institutions in local governments and the federal government through annual meetings that embody a national platform during which people meet. More than 500 government officials to unify efforts and promote complementary work in the country, in a way that supports the UAE’s march in building a flexible model for governments that adapts to global changes and developments.

The new session of the meetings will present various topics, launch new development projects, and follow up on vital files and strategic sectors that reflect the UAE’s economic and social directions in the coming years.

The UAE has achieved a solid position among the most advanced countries in government performance measurement indicators, as a result of the achievements and successes it has achieved in various sectors and pivotal areas over the years.

The new session of the meetings, which will be held today and tomorrow, bears the government’s directions for the next fifty years, as the agenda will discuss the directions and future of education and review the most important changes in the legislative system, in addition to the Emiratisation file, the economy and the UAE’s readiness to host COP28 and others.

The meetings witness important discussions on strategic issues that are a top priority for the UAE leadership, foremost of which is the Emiratisation file as a strategic priority, the most prominent new policies and mechanisms, the most important legislative updates in the UAE, comprehensive economic partnership agreements, and the UAE’s goals in the digital world, in addition to the country’s preparations to host Climate Conference «COP28», and the most important future directions of the state in the education sector.