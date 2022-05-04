Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With the motto “Help us have a fairer battle” officially started the annual collection of the Los Mochis Red Cross.

Narciso García Rosas, president of the Board of Directors of the Red Cross, Los Mochis delegation, explained that the goal is to obtain 3 million pesos.

“We are calling on the community to join in the support of the collection, for us it is very important to make a call for help because we are practically celebrating 68 years in Los Mochis,” he said.

Read more: The DIF Sinaloa prepares the Aguatón 2022 in the face of a drought problem

He added that there are 68 years in which they have not stopped paying attention and it has always been with the support of the current authorities, the community and the business community to be able to change each year to a new unit, an ambulance that can provide a fast service. , efficient and above all of great quality.

“As well as preparing our paramedics and our administrative staff to be able to provide this quality care that the community needs.”

The Los Mochis Red Cross Collection carries the motto “Help us have a fairer battle.” Photo: Discussion

García Rosas mentioned that in 2021 the Red Cross responded to almost 100,000 emergency calls, and that a unit has an operating cost of 500 pesos each time it leaves.

He reported that 27 percent of the staff is on the payroll, and the rest, almost 70 percent, are volunteers who serve the community through the Red Cross.

He added that 1,500 staff were also trained throughout the year, and that during 2020-2021, 900 transfers of people with Covid-19 were made.

He added that in Los Mochis an average of between 100 and 150 people are served at the facilities.

“We need to continue having this collection to continue providing these services. The cost of operating the relief area is 4,500,000 pesos a year, that is what the units that are providing assistance cost,”

The goal for this year is 3 million pesos. Photo: Discussion

He mentioned that in 2019 the collection exceeded 3 million pesos, in 2020 there was no collection due to a pandemic, and that in 2021 there was a half collection because they were only allowed to work about 50 percent, and an amount of around one million 400 thousand pesos.

“And this 2022, with all the sanitary measures and the protocol that this must carry, we are going to have a more fit collection, so we do urge the community to support us in achieving that goal, we know that these are not easy times, we come of a pandemic, of a recession and as if wanting to take flight, and we do openly ask for support to be able to reach the goal of 3 million pesos”.

Read more: Conflict between taxi drivers and their leader in Los Mochis escalates

For his part, Humberto Vega Arellano, treasurer of the Ahome City Council, on behalf of the mayor, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, commented that regardless of the collection, the annual support given to the Red Cross is about to be authorized by the Cabildo, which are around 750 thousand pesos per year.

“What we’re going to do right now is meet with officials to support them at work and also financially. I’m taking on the task of bringing them together and passing the boat to everyone.”