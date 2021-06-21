The “Candle of Memory” campaign dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War started in Moscow on Monday, June 21st.

More than 40 candles were lit in the Epiphany Cathedral, and a service was also held in the church in memory of those killed in the war.

“This year we will have a tragic memorable date – 80 years since the beginning of the Great Patriotic War. It is important to preserve the historical memory of such events and pass on knowledge about them from generation to generation so that they never repeat themselves, ”the official website of the action says. memory day.rf…

From the Orthodox church, the protesters went to the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, where they left part of the candles in memory of the Muslims who died in the war. The memorial synagogue on Poklonnaya Gora became the third point visited by the organizers. The participants installed the “Candle of Memory” near the Monument to the Unity of the Peoples of the Soviet Union and laid flowers at the monument.

Also on Monday, the delegation with the main “Candle of Memory” lit in the Epiphany Cathedral left Moscow for Brest to solemnly pass the baton of memory to the Memorial Complex “Brest Fortress – Hero” on the day of the 80th anniversary of the beginning of World War II …

The organizers urged everyone to take part in the online action “Candle of Memory” by posting a commemorative photo with the hashtag #Candle of Memory on any social networks. In addition, on the official website of the action on the map of Russia, you can also light your candle of memory and tell about it in social networks.

On the initiative of the public group of the Interreligious Council of Russia, the “Candle of Memory” campaign on an all-Russian scale has been held since 2009 on the eve of June 22 to commemorate all the victims of the Great Patriotic War.