The Mexican team presented its worst presentation in world cups in the last 30 years, the team led by Gerardo Martino failed to get past the group stage, as a result of the sporting deficiencies that it demonstrated in the last year and a half, since Tri It was poor and it seemed that the coach and those selected appealed to good group work and the harmony of the squad to be able to at least qualify for the round of 16.
And while it is true that the group of national teams had an excellent internal harmony, which is why the return of Javier Hernández was even ruled out, it is a fact that before the start of the World Cup, the group had a general annoyance with Gerardo Martino, because they considered that the Argentine coach had a totally unnecessary movement during the Girona tour, specifically, the last day of it before leaving for Qatar.
The ‘Tata’ asked Santiago Giménez and Diego Laínez to go to Spain on the last day of the Tri in said yield, both players aware that they would not be part of the call. It is even known that Laínez gave up very upset and without saying goodbye to anyone he gave it up. The group, starting with the leaders, considered this appeal to the two discarded youth players, it was plenty, they did not share Martino’s position of forcing the two selected to say goodbye to the team, except when both were going through a hard time, the soccer players considered that the ‘Tata’ was exhibiting Santiago and Diego, a fact that caused collective discomfort.
