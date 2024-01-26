At this point, it is already a tradition that in February a Pokémon Presents, an event focused on revealing the news that Game Freak and other studios are working on. Although at the moment there is no official information, a new rumor has not only set a date for this year's presentation, but it has revealed some of the announcements that we would see.

According to user Riddler Khu on 4Chan, The new Pokémon Presents would take place on February 27, 2024, which would be the company's largest event in recent years. To begin with, it has been noted that two games would be the focus, one by Game Freak and another by ILCA.

Pokémon Day potential leak. As always with grain of salt. pic.twitter.com/ctVuaq0IxZ — Light (@Light_88_) January 25, 2024

The first of these would be run by Game Freak, and would be something similar to a direct sequel to Scarlet & Violet, which would take place in Unova, but part of this adventure would take place at Blueberry Academy. Along with this, it is mentioned that multiple characters from the main title of the ninth generation would make an appearance, including the protagonist. The interesting thing is that this installment would take your game from the last DLC to offer us a fight similar to the Network in Gold and Silver.

The second title also has to do with the second generation, since ILCA would be working on remakes of Gold and Silverwhich would have a series of improvements that we saw in Crystal. At the moment it is not mentioned whether or not these titles would have the style of Let's Go. Along with this, it is mentioned that the story of these reimaginings would have elements of the multiverse and time travel that would connect them with Scarlet & Violet.

These two titles would function as stories that would give rise to the next generation, which would be announced in 2025, and would present us with a region inspired by Australia. And if that was not enough, The leak has also indicated that Scarlet & Violet They would have some kind of remastering or re-release on the Switch 2although it is very likely that this announcement will not be part of this year's presentation.

Outside the world of video games, The Pokémon Company would announce that these new games would have a localization in Spanish Latin America. With this, It has also been mentioned that a Pokémon Center would arrive in Mexico. As always, at the moment there is no official information, and we can only wait for this event to become a reality to know for sure the future of the series. On related topics, The Pokémon Company is already planning a lawsuit against Palworld. Likewise, a new legendary arrives at Scarlet & Violet.

Editor's Note:

This is too good to be true. The only thing I think is real is the location and the Pokémon Center store in Mexico. Other than that, this leak seems to have been made by a fan who wants to see his dreams come true. If we see other remakes of Gold and Silverthey would be Let's Go style, and nothing mentioned here would be included.

Via: Riddler Khu