A three-story estate for 5.3 billion rubles in the village of Gorodishche in New Moscow was put up for sale CYANOGEN.

“The layout is thought out to the smallest detail and divided into separate self-sufficient blocks: male, female, blocks for a family of children with their own kitchens, a common area (a living room with a fireplace and access to the courtyard, a spacious hall, a reception hall, a kitchen with a food elevator, and so on) ”, — stated in the comments to the announcement.

The house with an area of ​​three thousand square meters also has a billiard room with a fireplace, a wine cellar, a home theater and a spa area, which includes a gym, a bathroom, a thirty-meter pool, a jacuzzi, a wood-fired sauna, a hammam, and a font.

Muscovites who saw the ad in Telegramchannel “Moskvach • Moscow News” practiced humor. “Free sale, is there a mortgage?”, “Tomorrow I’ll go straight and buy”, “Where is the aquadisco?”, “Mortgage for 1000 years at 11.7 percent”, “What’s so cheap?”, “As I understand it, after the seller flies into space and is looking for housing there, ”they wrote.

