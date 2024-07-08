This week Sony will unveil the new PS4 and PS5 games for July which will expand the catalogue reserved for subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. Here’s when the announcement is scheduled.
There isn’t actually an “official” date set in stone, but Sony has been very strict about the lineup of its flagship service over time, with Extra and Premium titles usually being released on the Wednesday following Essential tier games. As a result, barring any surprises, the date to mark on your calendar is July 10, 5:30 PM Italian time.
#announcement #PlayStation #Extra #Premium #games #July #heres #date #time
Leave a Reply