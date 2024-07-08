There isn’t actually an “official” date set in stone, but Sony has been very strict about the lineup of its flagship service over time, with Extra and Premium titles usually being released on the Wednesday following Essential tier games. As a result, barring any surprises, the date to mark on your calendar is July 10, 5:30 PM Italian time .

This week Sony will unveil the new PS4 and PS5 games for July which will expand the catalogue reserved for subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium . Here’s when the announcement is scheduled.

When will the new PS Plus Extra and Premium games be available?

If these timelines are met, the new PS4 and PS5 games will be available to members over the next week, starting from the morning of Tuesday, July 16. As a reminder, six titles will be released from the catalog on the same day, including Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, so you still have a few days to play them within the service.

An image from the first Timesplitters

For now, Sony has not revealed anything about the July lineup of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. However, it seems that the catalog of PS2 classics will be enriched with Timesplitters, given that the game was classified for PS4 and PS5 in Taiwan a few weeks ago. For the rest, we will have to wait for the official announcement or some possible insider tip.