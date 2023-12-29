Although at the moment there is no clear information about the future of the series of horizon, it has been mentioned that one of the projects related to this property is an MMO. Although PlayStation has not yet made an official announcement, A domain was recently registered that gives us more information about this mysterious title.

At the end of last November, Sony announced a collaboration with NCSoft, a South Korean studio popular for titles such as Guild Wars and Lineage. Now, on December 5, a domain was registered under the name of Land of Salvation. Although we do not have confirmation, It has been mentioned that this would be the name of the MMO in the Horizon series. This is what Jim Ryan, at the time the CEO of SIE, mentioned in this regard:

“The partnership with NCSoft is a preview of our strategy to expand beyond consoles and expand PlayStation to reach a larger audience. “Sony Interactive Entertainment and NCSOFT share a similar vision in creating entertainment experiences that are quality and impact players.”

On December 5th, NCSoft registered a domain for a new project, potentially the previously reported Horizon MMO, titled LAND OF SALVATION The domain, https://t.co/Cv8DhJTEoDwas registered on the same day as domains for NCSoft's already announced projects, such as… pic.twitter.com/TpLrNBXZ34 — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) December 29, 2023

At the moment there is no more information about this project, but it is likely that we will have more details next year. Along with the MMO, Rumors have indicated that Guerrilla Games would also be working on a remastering of the original Horizon Zero Dawn for PlayStation 5. Likewise, this multiplayer would be part of the company's plans to enter the games as a service market.

However, it appears that Sony is backing away from this latest plan. Let us remember that the multiplayer of The Last of Us Online it was cancelled, which began a series of rumors about an internal restructuring at Sony Interactive Entertainment, and the direction of its productions. At the time, Jim Ryan indicated that there were plans for 12 projects of this type, but after his departure as CEO of SIE, and internal discontent over this decision, it seems that these plans have been reversed.

Thus, It may come as a surprise that Guerrilla Games is still moving forward with plans for a Horizon MMO. Finally, considering that NCSoft is a company that has specialized in mobile games, the possibility of this title not only being available on PlayStation 5 and PC, but also reaching iOS and Android devices, is not ruled out. We can only wait to see what the next step will be for the series. On related topics, it is now available Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition. Likewise, this was the production cost of this sequel.

Editor's Note:

A Horizon MMO sounds like a good decision on paper, but I don't think the execution will be effective. This world could have the potential to give us a huge community, but I don't think Guerrilla Games is willing to marry this title for multiple years.

Via: Kurakasis