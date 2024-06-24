In fact, with very few exceptions, the Japanese company presents the new “free” PS Plus Essential titles through its official channels on the Wednesday before the first Tuesday of the following month. Consequently, we suggest you mark the date on your calendar June 26th at 5.30pm Italian time .

Summer has officially begun and we are in the final stages of June. Time for a well-deserved holiday then, but also for the official announcement from Sony for the new ones “free” games for PS4 and PS5 which will be made available to July for all subscribers at any tier of the PlayStation Plus . As usual, even in the absence of official timing, it is not difficult to predict the exact date and time of Sony’s announcement.

When will the July PlayStation Plus Essential games be available?

Likewise, it is also easy to predict when the new monthly games will be made available to all subscribers to the service, given that this always happens on the Tuesday following their official announcement. Consequently, barring unforeseen circumstances, you will be able to redeem and add the titles in question to your library since the morning of July 2nd.

Sony’s PlayStation Plus logo

As per practice at the moment, Sony has not opened up about the new games arriving for subscribers, which are therefore currently shrouded in mystery. Sometimes it happened that a leaker of the caliber of billbil-kun revealed the titles in question in advance and in this case, rest assured that we will inform you through our pages.

To stay on topic, we remind you that since last week the new PS4 and PS5 games have been available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers.