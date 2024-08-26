Nintendo has announced for tomorrow a Nintendo Direct combo one dedicated to indie games, the other to third-party games. Guess who’s back to hoping to see the game they’ve been waiting for the most in the world? Well done, fans of Hollow Knight: Silksong who just don’t want to give up, even though they are ready to have their hearts broken again and the bitterness of life creep into their social places.

Another event without Silksong?

If you don’t know what we’re talking about, Hollow Knight: Silksong was announced in 2019following the huge critical and commercial success of Hollow Knight, but since then it has been a rollercoaster of emotions for those waiting for it, with announcements seemingly pre-launch and sudden disappearances. When it appeared at an Xbox event in 2022, many hoped it would arrive before June 2023 (since the games shown had all been announced by then), but to no avail.

Months pass, events overlap and there seems to be no trace of Silksong.

The result is that every general showcase, of any brand, is now accompanied by the question: Will Hollow Knight: Silksong be shown? The same is happening with tomorrow’s Direct, even if there is great disillusionment in the air. A poll was opened on the Resetera forum, in which 86% of respondents made it clear that they do not believe in the presence of the Team Cherry game. 14% remain optimistic. In any case, in general people joke about it, as the most recent memes demonstrate.

So can we expect Hollow Knight: Silksong for tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct? It’s hard to say, but let’s be optimistic and hope to play it by the end of this decade.