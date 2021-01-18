Star Wars has a promising future on next-gen consoles. As you well know, a few days ago the existence of a new open world Star Wars game developed by Ubisoft. It will be very interesting to see how the French company manages to make an open world game in the purest Assassin’s Creed style. But now, a Reddit user in the company of the endorsement of the well-known journalist Jeff Grubb, have indicated with total certainty that the Star Wars Battlefront 3 announcement it will take place in the coming months.

Several rumors and leaks have been indicating the possibility of seeing in the future Star Wars The Force Unleashed 3, which would be under development, in addition to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2, a title that we are more likely to see in the future, after the great success. But in addition to these two titles, for a few weeks the rumors only point to Star Wars Battlefront 3.

Star Wars Battlefront 3 announcement could be made soon

Jeff Grubb stated through a podcast via YouTube, that EA will continue to develop installments of its Star Wars franchises, which include a new Star Wars Battlefront. Also, a user via Reddit It “confirmed” that Battlefront 3 is real and will be announced on April 20, supposedly. Refering to Star Wars Battlefront 3 release date, it would be scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023, as the entire team is working on Battlefield 6 and other projects.

You already know that all this “information” must be taken with a grain of salt since none of this is official, but rather rumors and speculations. Finally, we remind you that you can get hold of it new free game from the Epic Games Store, which in this case is the successful Star Wars Battlefront 2.