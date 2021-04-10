His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, through His Highness’s Twitter account, that we announce today, with the grace of God, two new Emirati astronauts, among them the first Arab astronaut, Nora Al Matroushi. And Mohammed Al-Mulla … they were chosen from among more than 4000 applicants … and their training will start soon within the NASA astronaut program … We congratulate the country on them … and count on them to raise the name of the UAE in the sky.

