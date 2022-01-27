What was initially taken as a fantasy of the Mayor of Barranquilla, overwhelmingly ratified by President Duque in the sense of making a career of the Formula 1 in that city, it has quite a few more handles.

Indeed, after a barrage of memes and opinions that landed the mayor’s announcement against the costs and commitments that this entails, it was confirmed that there is a powerful foreign group of businessmen, knowledgeable about these businesses and their policies, accompanied by also some businessmen from Colombia, which is in the exploratory phase before the world sports authorities to obtain the venue.

The Automobile Club of Colombia, representative of the FIA ​​in the country, published a statement on Tuesday as broad as it was clear: “So far the talks between government entities and the potential promoter are of an exploratory nature within the commercial and logistics aspects of the possible event.

The video

A few hours later, a promotional video of the “Caribbean Grand Prix” headed by the firm Avu World Wide in which some aspects of the city, the folklore and a possible layout are shown, without further details. It is possibly the presentation piece that has been used to advance the project.

The conversations with the FOM (Formula One Management, where the teams participate), the FIA ​​and also Media Liberty, the firm that owns the show, but which refrained from giving statements about its commercial activities until they have concrete data, come from a long time ago and The Automobile Club is aware of these advances as it is the only entity that can process this type of proposal before the FIA, but they have been kept completely confidential.

By removing the government of Barranquilla from the economic responsibility of this project, an issue that was highly criticized in the event that it was carried out with public funds, a more probable perspective opens up, although official spokesmen told EL TIEMPO that this is barely going on a trial phase, but with very good possibilities, “so many that it could happen before three years.” News and ‘track’ under construction.

Joseph Clopatofsky

Director of Motor

@Joseclopa