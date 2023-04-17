The Ferragnez 2, the reaction of the followers to the announcement of Fedez and Chiara Ferragni

The announcement of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez on the release of The Ferragnez 2 has triggered the reaction of the followers, some of whom have harshly criticized the couple.

In fact, many users have lashed out at the influencer and the rapper, accusing them of having faked their crisis to raise expectations precisely towards the series, which tells about their private and professional lives.

In addition to the second season episode, broadcast on Amazon Prime starting May 18, in fact, a special on Sanremo 2023 was also announced after the summer, which saw Chiara Ferragni in the role of co-host and during which the two had argued on the Ariston stage after Rosa Chemical’s kiss to Fedez.

Just after that kiss, which had provoked Chiara Ferragni’s reaction, the indiscretions that wanted Fedez and the influencer in crisis had begun to circulate, rumors also fueled by a period of absence of both from social networks.

Now, after the announcement of the release of The Ferragnez 2 and that of the special on Sanremo 2023, some of the followers are reproaching the couple for having engineered everything precisely to allow the series to be successful.

“A special episode dedicated to the Sanremo Festival… everything was already written” reads the comments under the post by Chiara Ferragni and Fedez.

And again: “Here’s what the clown of Sanremo was used for”. Another user writes: “As it happens, a special episode on Sanremo … it was not all concocted at all”.

“Everything was planned” is another of the comments that can be read. “All that mischief to get to this,” writes another fan of the couple.

In short, once again the two ended up on the social gridiron, but, as often happened in the past, all this once again only increases the attention towards the couple and their projects.