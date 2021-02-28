The announcement of Call of Duty 2021 would be made in summer, according to an insider by Bhavi Mandalia in Gaming 0 SHARES 3 VIEWS Share on Facebook Share on Twitter With only a few months on the market, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is being a success, but even with large numbers on the table, new rumors have already begun to emerge and leaks about a new Call of Duty 2021. Although, during this week we knew through Tom Henderson, that a Call of Duty Zombies as an independent game would already be in development. In this way, Activision would have two games in hand. Regarding the Call of Duty Zombies game, There are not many details, but Tom Henderson has returned to bring us more information about the new title of the COD franchise, through his personal account of Twitter. In this case, you have indicated that the Call of Duty 2021 announcement would be made in summer, about the month of August, as happened with Black Ops Cold War. The new Call of Duty 2021 could be set in World War II and will be developed by Sledgehammer Games In its whole. Call of Duty 2021 will be revealed “mid year” and is also going to be revealed via Warzone. We’re a while away from a reveal yet, best guess is probably August to match the Black Ops Cold War reveal. – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 25, 2021 Call of Duty 2021 will be revealed “mid-year” and will also be revealed via Warzone. We’re still a while away from a reveal, the best guess is probably August to coincide with the Black Ops Cold War reveal. For now, Black Ops Cold War is the focus of Activision, therefore everything related to Call of Duty 2021 will be kept under wraps for quite some time. Only time will tell what the future holds for the Call of Duty franchise, but rest assured, there’s a good chance we’ll see a new Call of Duty this year. Play Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and zombies mode for a week for free

