An unusual announcement appeared at the entrance of a multi-storey building in Krasnogorsk near Moscow. The neighbors were outraged by the loud screams of the woman day and night, which they expressed on a piece of paper. The text of the note was published in the group “Typical Krasnogorsk” in “In contact with”.

“Fake your orgasms quieter! There is no rest from your orgies day or night! And children have to explain why you are yelling like a mental patient. We hope for your understanding in advance,” the announcement reads.

The author of the message threatened that otherwise he would have to post photos of that very neighbor in the entrance. What they saw made the Russians argue. Many pointed out that the neighbors hung up such a note “out of envy.” Others supported the author of the message, noting that he was right.

“Envy, it is such … envy!”, “Who writes about envy, envy themselves. My neighbor also yells at night, turned on the TV louder so that the child would not hear. Living in apartments, it is already possible to observe the norms of etiquette. And you can yell in other places”, “You don’t have to be so envious – this process is not controlled”, “What is envy if children listen to this?” users commented.

Earlier, residents of a multi-storey building in the east of Moscow complained about loud lovemaking in the neighbors’ apartment. According to community administrators on social networks, the message on a piece of paper was addressed to a lonely elderly pensioner.