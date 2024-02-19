Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are second parents: the announcement in great style and elegance at the Berlin Film Festival

Important and happy news in the life of two of the brightest stars of the Hollywood star system, Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix. In fact, the actress recently walked the red carpet at the Berlin Film Festival, showing off an already evident belly. She and her husband, the winner of the Oscar for best leading actor in 2020, will soon be second parents.

About three years after the birth of their first child together, American actress Rooney Mara and Puerto Rican actor Joaquin Phoenix are about to welcome them into the family another baby. There was no interview or post on social networks to announce it, but to get confirmation it was enough to admire Mara's beautiful tummy, which yesterday walked on the red carpet of the Berlin Film Festival.

The actress, who wore a beautiful and elegant black dress, did not hold back in showing off the most beautiful curve a woman could have. Thus capturing even more the attention of fans and journalists who were there for her and the other actors in the film The Kitchena film presented at the German event in which he is the protagonist.

Mara and Phoenix, as always, maintained maximum confidentiality as much as possible. They had already done it in 2021, when they embraced their first child. The director had thought of announcing the birth of the Oscar-winning actor's first child Viktor Kossakovskywho was directing the documentary Gunda at that time, produced by Joaquin himself.

The director also said the name Phoenix had chosen for the little one. A name that was absolutely not at home, given that the choice had fallen on Riverlike Joaquin's brother who died at just 23 years old.

What took River away, who despite his young age was already a very well-known and appreciated actor, was one overdose. Joaquin has always dedicated everything to him, including a moving speech on the stage of the Academy, on the occasion of the award Oscar as best leading actor, won in 2020 for Joker.