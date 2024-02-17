On Sunday, February 18, at 20:20 on the NTV channel, the anniversary season of the show “Mask” starts – the brightest and most colorful musical project of Russian television. The fifth season promises many surprises. Traditionally, in addition to professional performers, film and theater artists, athletes and Internet stars will take part in it. What new things will be shown to TV viewers – in the material of Lenta.ru.

They are returning. This Sunday, 14 celebrities will dress in breathtaking costumes, under which it is impossible to recognize the identity of the participant. As the press service of the NTV channel reported, the main characters of the new season of “Mask” will be Shark, Harlequin, Butterfly, Merman, Gorilla, Raccoon, Serpent Gorynych, Cactus, Cat, Corn, Matryoshka, Moth, Pepper and Puppy. TV viewers and jury members will try to guess who exactly is hiding behind the mask of this or that character. The show organizers did everything to make this task as difficult as possible.

Intrigue at 100

This season, NTV will keep the regalia of the show participants secret. In past seasons, they were traditionally revealed several weeks before the premiere and helped viewers identify the mysterious performers. There will be no such hints in the fifth anniversary season. From the message from the show organizers, only one thing is known: all the participants are super popular. There are now about 60 “items” in their common musical collection, but it is not specified whether these are studio albums or soundtracks. In addition, the show participants have about 130 roles in films, TV series and theater, as well as more than 10 voiced cartoon characters

Names, surnames, age, field of activity, any facts and characteristic features that may somehow hint at the identity of the participant will be kept in the strictest confidence until the last moment. Off the stage, performers will move around in impenetrable mirror masks and the famous hoodies with the logo #nocomments. Security guards will accompany them from home to the set, as well as inside the pavilion – from the dressing room to the stage.

Photo: NTV press service

Jury members Valeria, Philip Kirkorov, Timur Rodriguez and Regina Todorenko, beloved by many viewers, will try to unravel all the mysteries. But one of the surprises lies in who will take the fifth chair. In each episode, one of the participants from previous seasons or members of the “Mask” jury will join the permanent panel of judges. For example, in the first it will be Dima Bilan (one of the winners of the fourth season, hiding under the mask of Mammoth), and in the second it will be Anatoly Tsoi (who won the first season and was hiding under the mask of Leo). The host of the project will again be Vyacheslav Makarov.

This time the audience will face a very difficult test. “I know that this anniversary season there will be absolutely extraordinary costumes,” singer Valeria, who is participating in the jury for the fifth time, told Lenta.ru. According to her, over the years the Mask show has become more creative and inventive.

See also The Kremlin answered the question about the possibility of a second wave of mobilization The costumes are becoming more and more complex, the performances are becoming more and more interesting, and for us, the jury members, it is becoming more and more difficult for us to unravel these wonderful characters. singer Valeria

“In my opinion, the show has changed constantly over the years, from day one. And from the point of view of our perception as members of the jury, and from the point of view of surprise, acceptance, absolute love and loss of sleep among the audience, and from the point of view of the attitude of the participating artists themselves to the project. I think the number of first-magnitude stars, which increases from project to project, is the best confirmation of this,” noted another jury member, Timur Rodriguez.

An anniversary is, of course, always a holiday. And where “Mask” is, where this wonderful project is, where there are amazing artists who surprise, delight, and delight us every time they go on stage – there is also a celebration Philip Kirkorov

“And if there is a holiday on the other side of the screen, then this means that this is the greatest joy for all of us who have been creating this project for five years in a row. The amazing team of this show, from costume designers, choreographers to producers and our dear Slava, the permanent host of this wonderful show. I want to express my deep gratitude for watching us for so many years. Five years is a long time. Happy anniversary to you!” – Chairman of the jury Philip Kirkorov congratulated the show.

Photo: NTV press service

New masks

This season there are 14 masks, and all of them are original. These are Shark, Harlequin, Butterfly, Merman, Gorilla, Raccoon, Serpent Gorynych, Cactus, Cat, Corn, Matryoshka, Moth, Pepper and Puppy. One of the most technologically complex and at the same time most spectacular masks of this season is the Serpent Gorynych: for the first time in the history of the show, one mask unites three people who are placed in a common torso, and the total weight is more than 300 kg.

It took 17 kg of injection molded plastic to make Kukuruza’s mask, and about 40 meters of faux fur for the Cat. The Cactus mask has more than 230 spines, and the Moth's costume is decorated with 10 kg of sparkling stones

By the way, this season shines brighter than all previous ones: in total there are about 70 kilograms of different stones on all 14 masks. The Harlequin and Merman masks have alternative images, which will change depending on the number. The silk outfit and Matryoshka mask are hand-painted by artists and inlaid with stones and pearls. Long eyelashes give the mask a special charm.

The show goes on

An anniversary is always an occasion for summing up results and new expectations. “In some magical way, “The Mask” became a special part of my life. All of us – judges and project participants – are connected by unique emotions and memories. We will never be strangers again. It’s surprising: although we knew almost all the participants in the show well before, it was “The Mask” that brought us closer together,” shared Valeria.

According to her, when a conversation comes up with other colleagues in the workshop about the project, opinions are divided. Someone says: “It would be great to take part!” – and someone is categorical: “Never and never!” “But the funny thing is, then it’s the latter who end up under the masks,” the singer noted.

“In my opinion, “Mask” is an ideal platform for demonstrating those talents that the artist so dreamed of showing, but for a number of reasons still did not have time to do this. In the new season I want to be surprised! I always do it sincerely. And it’s so emotional that I very often catch myself thinking that from the outside it looks terribly feigned, but, believe me, we really are very often in real shock both from what the participants do and from who is behind the mask.” ! — Timur Rodriguez noted.

For me, “The Mask” is pure delight from the professionalism of everyone involved in it Timur Rodriguez

“I want the audience to enjoy it, watch our first episode and be surprised like we were surprised. And this was unexpected for us. We really didn’t know that there would be such a cool effect. It would seem, what to expect? Season five, everything is out of habit, everything is normal, everyone is used to each other. No! We experienced shock, ecstasy and excitement,” Regina Todorenko intrigues.

The host of the show, as always, will be Vyacheslav Makarov. And the grand finale, again traditionally, will take place on April 28 live at Crocus City Hall.

Winners of past seasons of the show “Mask”

Each of the finales of “The Mask” became a real discovery. The show introduced millions of viewers to up-and-coming performers and helped famous people explore unexpected facets of their talent.

Season 1 – Anatoly Tsoi (Leo)

From the very first performance of the king of beasts, the jury noted that “this is incredible and very professional.” The artist himself has said more than once that the project opened his eyes to himself.

“I feel incredible happiness, because for me this is not just a victory, this is a new, great path to success. I think I will remember her for the rest of my life. Of course, my victory is the merit of the whole team. The editors who selected the musical material, the directors and choreographers who staged the numbers – I have never seen such productions anywhere, even at foreign shows. This is huge! I can say that I made every effort and, to make the performance work, I squeezed all the juice out of myself every time. I did not spare myself, I devoted all my time to the project and many times went beyond what seemed possible,” Anatoly Tsoi told Lente.ru.

Season 2 – Jony (Crocodile)

Singer Jony admitted that even during the first season he wanted to take part in the show and go beyond his usual role.

“I have never experienced so many emotions in my life. In fact, I know why everything happened this way, why the Mask show is the best show in Russia. The answer is very simple: because all the people who are involved in this show are so bright, so kind and so radiant, so passionate about their work that you just want to give yourself completely to this show,” said the singer.

Photo: NTV press service

Season 3 – Ildar Abdrazakov (Dragon)

The famous opera singer began his performance at the show with the hooligan hit of the WWW group “Leningrad” and with each subsequent appearance on stage he raised the bar higher and higher.

“It was an unforgettable adventure, and I am very glad that I became a part of it! I was offered several costumes to choose from. I chose the Dragon because I was born in its year. And I believe that he brings me happiness throughout my life: he has wings, fire, scope, flight and soul! I want to say a big thank you to all the participants in the show and the project team, especially Timur Weinstein and Yulia Sumacheva,” emphasized Ildar Abdrazakov.

Season 4 – Dima Bilan (Mammoth) and Sergey Lazarev (Scorpio)

In the fourth season of the show, there were two winners at once. Each of them went their own unique way in the project, constantly surprising the jury members with the art of transformation and the ability to sing in different voices in one number.

“I chose the Baby Mammoth mask because I wanted the character to be empathetic. I know a lot about competitions, I figured everything out about them, but I perceived “Mask” as a competition with myself, with a previous version of myself… This is important in order to develop and sometimes get out of your comfort zone. I wish the artists who will take part in the new seasons of “Mask” good luck and an interesting journey! Thank you from the bottom of my heart!” — Dima Bilan noted.

“Unlike other artists, I didn’t have a voluminous costume that hides my physique. The suit was tight, and I had to work a lot on my flexibility, gait, and even my stance: I couldn’t stand like a man, only like a woman. The tail got in the way quite a lot, which caused me to drift from side to side. In addition, it was necessary to think about turning the head and gesturing. I didn’t leave my character for a second. I would like to thank the creators of the show, Timur Weinstein, Yulia Sumacheva and the entire big team,” shared Sergei Lazarev.

What will the new season of the show “Mask” bring? We'll find out on Sunday, February 18th!

