Today, the 19th of Ramadan, marks the anniversary of the death of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who passed away on this day in the year 2004.

On this occasion, the hashtag # Anniversary_of_Sheikh_Zayed’s death was issued on the social networking site “Twitter”. Where the followers commemorated the death of Sheikh Zayed, expressing their great love and gratitude to the founder of the United Arab Emirates, who was a father to them before he became a leader.

One of the tweeters said: “You left us, you who were the best father and leader, and left your good impact in our hearts. May God have mercy on you, and grant you the highest paradise.”

Another said: “You left this world, but you did not and will not depart from our prayers and our hearts. May God have mercy on those who were the father of his people before he became a leader.”

Tweeters emphasized the important role that the late Sheikh Zayed played for humanity, and taught them through him the meanings of goodness and giving, and one of the tweets said: “May God have mercy on a man who gave to humanity and bore many lessons. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Many tweeters also expressed their admiration for Sheikh Zayed’s personality, noting that he was a distinguished leader and history will not repeat him. One of the tweets said: “God created a million leaders and leaders, but he did not create a leader to describe Zayed.”

Another said: “On this day, a man passed away that history will not repeat. He who was like a father to his people, may God have mercy on you.”

And all the followers’ tweets carried invitations emanating from their hearts to Sheikh Zayed, expressing their love and gratitude for him, including: “Oh God, we ask you on the night of loyalty and on the land of loyalty, and with the most loyal people, to forgive our father, our beloved, and our Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, O Merciful, O Merciful, O God, as you revived him loyally and his nation Loyalty, O God, gather him in your paradise with the master of the loyal.”

“Oh God, forgive him and have mercy on him and dwell him in your spacious gardens with the prophets, the truthful ones, the martyrs and the righteous, and the best of those are companions.

On the other hand, observers said that Sheikh Zayed’s exploits must be passed down through the generations, so that he can set an example for them in their lives and for his path to continue through future generations. One of them said: “We will continue to tell our children the exploits of Zayed so that they can learn from his thought and follow his work even if they were not contemporary with him.”

For their part, tweeters emphasized that the memory of Sheikh Zayed will remain in their hearts forever, and one of them said: “In the heart you will remain forever, dear ruler.

In a related context, hundreds of tweeters transmitted pictures of the late in the various stages of his life, and they also transmitted a video clip of the moment announcing the news of his death, and commented on it: “The news that the UAE does not forget … the departure of the founding leader.”