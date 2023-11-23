The 50th anniversary of the Dodge Boulevard MM30, the 25th anniversary of the Barreiros Foundation Museum, the 40th anniversary of the Peugeot 205, the 75th anniversary of Porsche or the centenary of the Quadrifoglio, which will bring together several historical Spanish drivers in a conference, are some of the highlights of the twentieth edition of Retromóvil Madrid, the oldest classic vehicle show in the capital of Spain, which from November 24 to 26 brings together a varied selection of exhibitions and companies in the sector.

This annual event has established itself as the national meeting point for all lovers of classic vehicles and motorcycles, where the vintage engine is the true protagonist.

There will also be space to celebrate the 50 years of history of the SEAT 1430 FU and the 110 years of Aston Martin. And there will be no shortage of motorcycles among the commemorative exhibitions, such as those that will star in the 120 years of Harley-Davidson or the centenary of BMW Motorrad, which will also offer a round table in which to recount its history.

Among these and many other exhibitions, Retromóvil Madrid will also offer numerous stands for spare parts, accessories, gifts and all types of companies related to the sector, in addition to a large number of classic vehicles for sale.

The show’s complete leisure offering will be completed with a complete program of talks and conferences at the Motor Events Forum and several gatherings in the classics parking lot, where the attendees themselves will show their cars and motorcycles, which traditionally becomes one of the fans’ favorite areas.

Tickets, which cost 15 euros per person, can be purchased both at the box office during the event and on the official website of the event, www.eventosmotor.com

Retromóvil Madrid will open its doors on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., to continue on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.