The National Administration of Medicines, Foods and Medical Technology (ANMAT) banned from this Thursday the commercialization in the whole country of the common whole bell peppers, brand Cuisine & Co, elaborated and packaged for Cencosud SA, for being an altered product.

Through Provision 3552/2021 published in the Official Gazette, the ANMAT prohibited the commercialization of this food because it was “an altered product, because the container was swollen, with rust stains on its upper part and it was bulging, turning out to be a illegal product “.

The measure was ordered based on a complaint received by the General Directorate for the Control of the Food Industry of the province of Córdoba, based on a claim submitted by a consumer who assured that this product was not in good condition.

Faced with this fact, the Salta health authority carried out an inspection at the Jumbo Retail Argentina SA establishment, in the provincial capital, in order to verify hygienic conditions and take a regulatory sample of the product in question.

When conducting the inspection, the questioned lot was not found, so a production sample was taken for analysis.

For its part, the Bromatology department of Salta concluded that the product I was not fit, the container was swollen, with rust spots on the top, the state of conservation was poor, and, in short, it was a domed preserve.

Faced with this situation, the result of the analysis was notified to the manufacturing company Hijos de Salvador Muñoz y Cencosud SA and asked them to proceed with the withdrawal of the product from the market.

