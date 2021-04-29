The National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) prohibited “the use, commercialization and distribution” throughout the country of two medical teamss specific in cosmetology treatments, as well as the elaboration, fractionation and commercialization of two cheeses.

Through Provision 3005/2021, published this Thursday in the Official Gazette, the control body established that the products affected by the ban were identified as: “SOPRANO ICE hair removal equipment, s / n: S12ICE2165” and “Head 810 nm Speed s / n: ICE122003447 “.

According to what was explained by the importer Sirex Médica SA, this instrument was stolen from the car of a client of the company and it is unknown your state and condition.

It was even warned that the erratic operation of the equipment could cause burns in the patient, in the event that the irradiation is greater than desired or it could not fulfill the purpose if the radiation were less than that necessary to treat the follicle.

“Since these are individualized units that have been left out of the control and traceability of the owner firm, said direction recommended the prohibition of commercialization, use and distribution throughout the national territory,” explained the Directorate of Evaluation and Monitoring Management of Health Products.

In another order, the ANMAT also prohibited the elaboration, fractionation and commercialization in all the national territory of the products: Tybo cheese, brand “Finca San Carlos”, Manufactured and Packaged by: SCA and GN ° 21-04001535, RNE N ° 21 -04021838, RNPA N ° 21-04024812 ″ and “Argentine cream cheese, Finca San Carlos brand, RNPA Nº 21-04024812, RNE Nº 21-04021838”.

According to the provisions of Provision 3006/2021, the measure was ordered because this merchandise lacked establishment records and product, and for being falsely labeled by displaying on the label a number of non-existent RNE and RNPA, resulting in being consequently illegal products.