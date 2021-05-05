The National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) prohibited the use, commercialization and distribution throughout the country of a ethyl alcohol cereal as well as a version in antibacterial gel that was offered through the internet.

Through provision 3147/2021 published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette, the control body decided to remove from sale the products labeled as “Ethyl alcohol from cereal suitable for human consumption 96% Vol., Argentine Pharmacopoeia Quality, DICOL Argentina industry.

The measure also covers “Alcohol in antibacterial gel, without therapeutic action, instant sanitizer”, prepared by the same firm.

As the Market Control Department was able to verify on the agency’s website, the DICOL firm is not within the list of companies authorized under the terms of resolution 508/94, which has to do with the division, packaging and deposit for the commercialization of ethyl alcohol.

In addition, the products were not authorized.

GRB