The Anlis-Malbrán Institute assured this Wednesday that “there is no” a supposed variant “Buenos Aires” of the coronavirus and explained that due to the multiplicity of factors that influence virus mutations “it is not possible to know in advance what the degree of this mutation will be.”

The scientific establishment that depends on the Ministry of Health of the Nation thus denied versions released in the last hours about an alleged appearance of the Buenos Aires variant of the Sars CoV-2 virus, which was fueled by statements by Pedro Eduardo “Wado” on Monday night.

“In Argentina, no new variants detected considered as priorities or of concern “, clarified the Institute.

And he added: “It is important to understand that due to the multiplicity of factors that influence virus mutations, it is not possible to know in advance what the degree of the mutation will be, as well as the clinical and epidemiological impact of possible new variants.”

Of Pedro, he had warned: “I ask the leaders of the most anti-measured opposition to be more responsible, because we can generate new strains: the Buenos Aires strain, Caballito, Belgrano “,

The possibility of the appearance of a mutation of the Buenos Aires virus was also mentioned today by the Buenos Aires Minister of Health Fernán Quirós who also was consulted for what he said about Pedro.

“In all countries that have viral circulation naturally there is a risk that a genetic change in the virus generates a new variant, and Argentina is no exception, because there is a very intense circulation throughout the country. It could happen anywhere in Argentina, “he said at a press conference.

El Malbrán highlighted that he is actively working on the genomic surveillance of the virus “reporting to the Ministry of Health of the Nation the results obtained from samples sequenced to evaluate the variants that circulate in our country.”

The Anlis-Malbrán specialists explained that viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, “they change continuously through mutations “.

And they specified that a variant “has one or more mutations that differentiate it from other variants of the virus in circulation and these mutations can occur in determining sites for the infectivity and immune response of the hosts.”

For Malbrán, “some variants that are considered priority or concern, due to the possibility of presenting differences in the transmissibility, prevalence, severity and recognition of antibodies “.

Consequently, SARS-CoV-2 mutations and variants “are monitored worldwide and in our country, through viral genome sequencing.”

They explained that among them are the variants Manaus, UK and California, which present more transmissibility and “the role in the severity of the disease as well as in the response to vaccines is being evaluated.”

In this sense, the Institute assures that in the face of an epidemiological situation of high transmission, “there is more viral replication, which is why it is favored that the virus may have mutations that generate a new variant”, but that in Argentina “they have not been detected new variants considered as a priority or of concern “.

With information from Télam

