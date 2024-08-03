The Amazon offers Today we are offering a limited time promotion for a Anker Nano II 45W USB-C Charger. The reported discount is 43% off the recommended price. You just need to reach this address or use the box you see below.
The advised price is €35.99. The current price is the lowest ever, even better than that of Prime Day in July. The product is shipped by Amazon.
The features of the charger
The Anker Nano II 45W USB-C Charger It is compatible with a variety of devices, from the thirteen-inch MacBook Pro to Android smartphones and various iPhone and iPad models. It offers compact dimensions, 34% smaller than the typical 45W charger.
It also has the GaN II technology which guarantees a 100% increase in operating frequency, thus having a compact but powerful charger. The charging cable is not included in the package.
#Anker #Nano #45W #USBC #Charger #alltime #price #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply