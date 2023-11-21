Amazon continues undaunted to offer new promotions while the Black Friday 2023 advances and we await the arrival of the real Black Friday, which could reserve some surprises. Already now, however, the discounts are many and extremely interesting, with various special promotions that we should not ignore. For example, we can find the Anker 140W charger. The reported discount is 30% off the recommended price, but only for Prime subscribers. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €99.99. The current price is one of the best ever for the platform but as mentioned it is only available for Prime members. The product is shipped by Amazon.

The Anker 140W charger it’s powerful enough to charge a 2021 MacBook Pro 16 in under 1.5 hours, with Power Delivery 3.1 compatibility too. Furthermore, it is small in size, measuring only 6.8 x 3.1 x 5.9. It has a single USB-C output and weighs 231 grams. It also features ActiveShield 2.0 to improve charging protection.