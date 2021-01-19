This year we will have the premieres of new seasons, as well as adaptations that we will know for the first time; Even though 2020 wasn’t so good with the anime industry, 2021 promises to give us back a bit of the joy that animation brings us.

The best thing is that in addition to the great titles that will have updates, there are also some original animes, outside of what remains to be overcome as far as COVID-19 is concerned, 2021 looks to be a great year in the anime industry.

Comicbook made a count with the most anticipated titles for 2021 and here We choose the best ones that you should not miss for the world.

My Hero Academia Season 5: Premiere March 27

The return of Deku and company with the adaptation of the arc of the confrontation between classes 1-A and 1-B. Enjoy this happiness while you can, because things will soon start to get ugly.

Edens Zero: Premiere April 10

Hiro mashima He has already managed to bring three of his works to anime: Rave Master, Fairy Tail and now Edens Zero, the manga already has more than 100 chapters with a good reception by the community in Japan.

Edens Zero is much more than a Fairy tail in space, and you must check it by watching the anime.

Shaman King: Premiere April 2021

One of the many works that received a reboot Modern, with an animation that promises to live up to our memories and the originality of the work. Imagine, this new Shaman king It will premiere 20 years after its initial anime debut in Japan in 2001.

In addition, it promises to be a much more faithful adaptation to the manga. Will this be a new Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood?

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Premiere 2021

With the second season of this popular isekai confirmed, fans were already waiting for it, as it was one of the most successful of the genre in recent years.

We can expect even more epic fights from Naofumi and company, since the end of the first season just announced that this has just begun.

We recommend you: From Rising of the Shield Hero to Konosuba !: The best isekai in anime.

The Way of the Househusband: Premiere 2021

One of the exclusives of Netflix In anime for 2021, this adaptation generated quite a lot of expectations due to its originality in terms of history: a retired yakuza being the star householder.

This title is incredibly popular on Japan, so much so that it already has a version live action. In addition, the anime will be in charge of Chiaki Kon, who directed titles such as Naruto, Sailor Moon and bleach. Doesn’t that sound like an incredible work about to be revealed?

2021: The year of Bleach and Uzumaki?

Finally, there are two titles that had originally been announced for 2021 but that we are not so sure about the productions of both, and if they will arrive this year or until 2022.

Is about Bleach: Thousand Year Bloody War Arc and Uzumaki, both extraordinary works that if they get released this year will probably outshine all the others.

So far there are no updates on the matter and the two animes continue with a scheduled date for 2021.

Are there any that we didn’t include on this list and are you looking forward to this year? Let us know in the comments.



