Of all the record titles that the anime industry wants to achieve, in 2022 it ranked as the least enjoyable. And it is that, despite the fact that we know that animation had a significant boom in the pandemic and this highlighted the importance of its development in view of its enormous consumption, today we have results that do not favor the production teams that suffer from the strategies of piracy. Obviously, this directly hurts the anime.

And it is that, the anime does not survive only from the popularity that it evokes, nor from the likes on its pages, but of the legal consumption of their production that allows them to create more things or maintain their projects.

Although anime production is vast and the ways of collecting income have changed over time —we refer especially to the licenses of streaming services and the importation of physical products such as collectible figures—, so has the hacking format.

Anime piracy ranges from unauthorized pages that distribute the series, to replicas of poster designs and figures. Evidently, piracy does not generate income for the original creators of the series, and this causes some deliveries to be unable to maintain their production, despite the supposed echoes of fame.

The most popular pirated anime titles in 2022

According to Variety reports, the following anime series are the ones that had the highest piracy aggression —although of course, they are also in a close combat with big television series—:

Chainsaw Man: 17% rank second on the list

bleach: 9% in the sixth position

Spy x Family — season 1: 7% ranks ninth

The Rising of the Shield Hero — season 2: 6% occupy the tenth position

In this way, the anime occupies a large space in the piracy of 2022.

Where can I watch the series legally?

crunchyroll is the platform par excellence for the distribution and translation of legal anime. However, lately amazon and netflix they feed their catalog with animation licenses.

