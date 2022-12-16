After 25 years, Ash finally won the league. Pokemon a couple of weeks ago. In this way, many began to speculate about the inevitable end of the anime. Although at the time he did not mention anything about it, It has been confirmed earlier today that, yes, the Pokémon anime will come to an end early next year.

According to The Pokemon Company, Starting next January 13, 2023, the last arc of the Pokémon anime will begin. This story will be made up of 11 chapters, which will be in charge of offering us a conclusion to the adventure of Ash and Pikachu that began in 1997.

Fortunately, this is not the end for the Pokemon anime. Although at the moment there is no start date, an adaptation of the events of Scarlet & Violet in Paldea. This story will star Riko and Roy. While we’ve seen other characters take the main stage in spin-offs before, this will be the first time someone other than Ash has taken the spotlight in the main series.

On related topics, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet receive new update. Similarly, Pokémon Violet it is the worst game in the series in rating.

Editor’s Note:

I can’t believe Ash’s journey is finally over. While this was a possibility after the most recent events, there were still many who believed this to be impossible. It will be interesting to see if The Pokémon Company opts for a similar spin-off path as generationsor if we will see a long narrative again.

Via: VGC