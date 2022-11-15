Despite the challenges imposed by the pandemic, especially in countries like Japan, the anime has seen substantial growth in the financial sector. Thus, a new report has indicated that This medium saw an increase of more than 13% throughout 2021 compared to what was registered in 2020.

According to the Japan Animation Association, the anime industry, which encompasses anime itself, merchandise, music sales, and more, had an increase of 13.3% during 2021, with a total market value of around $19.7 billion dollars. Importantly, this is the highest total market value since this organization began tracking these numbers in 2002.

Continuing the growth rate in 2021 compared to what was seen in 2020, the overseas market share only amounted to around $9.46 billion, representing a 5.97% increase from $10.89 billion in 2020. While this report does not yet take 2022 into account, it is a sign of an upward trajectory for the industry as a whole.

Anime is one of the most important entertainment industries at the moment. While the pandemic had a negative impact on the production of multiple shows, it’s good to see the continued success we see. Now we just have to see how this market will fare in 2022.

Via: Anime News Network.