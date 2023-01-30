Finally some good news at FC Cartagena. The albinegro club reported on Monday the return of the animation elements to Cartagonova, after two months in which it has been prohibited to access the stadium with drums, trumpets and flags due to the incidents that occurred before the match against Granada on the past 30 of November. Since then, the Benipila venue has gradually turned into a cemetery and the great atmosphere experienced in the first months of the competition gradually changed to a freezing setting.

The animation elements will return this Sunday in the match against Levante (6:30 p.m.), “after a management carried out by the club, in collaboration with the National Sports Office of the National Police (OND), the Federation of FC Clubs Cartagena and LaLiga”, explained the albinegra entity in a note. In addition, the club announced that Curva Vickers, the Efesé animation group, “will change its location”, which “will be that of last season, that is, in Lateral Alto adjacent to Fondo Sur Alto.” The members of the Vickers Curve thus leave the High North End, a place where they usually meet the visiting fans who enter the field through the Low North End. This Sunday, in fact, the presence of half a thousand Levante supporters is expected at the stadium.

In the statement, the club confirms that “it has started the procedures with LaLiga and the Cartagena City Council to begin the relevant works, for the next season, in order to have an official animation stand (meeting the necessary requirements for it) like the ones that other LaLiga teams have. For now, this stand will function as it had been until November 30, although it will be located on the Lateral Alto.

In this way, the board headed by Paco Belmonte tackles a problem that was affecting the team, since the bad sporting moment of Luis Carrión’s team was compounded by the terrible atmosphere in the matches at the Cartagonova. The club is calling on its more than 8,000 subscribers to come to the field this Sunday and the supporters clubs are organizing a reception for the team’s coach, similar to the one held on big playoff afternoons.

market almost closed



On the other hand, FC Cartagena faces the last hours of the market with their homework done. The six reinforcements that he wanted to make have already arrived and Belmonte and Breis have finally thrown in the towel in search of a winger, after the Colombian Narváez has decided to go to Leganés. Pieces are being moved in several clubs in the silver division and Efesé is attentive to all these exits and entrances that until a few days ago seemed improbable.

The deadline closes this Tuesday night and, although the club does not rule out a latest addition, it is normal that no more operations are closed in a Cartagena that has once again been the great entertainer of this winter market in Second. If a last minute bargain appears, an effort will be made. If not, it’s all over. Six have come on loan from First Division clubs: Miguelón, Martos, Eteki, Pêpê, Poveda and Ureña. In addition, five players have left the club: Delmás, Tejera, Arribas, Jaime Romero and Neskes.