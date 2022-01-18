TheBoys long ago announced the arrival of an animated adaptation that would break some schemes, since it would not be focused on children and would follow in a certain way what was shown by the main series.

Although a few months passed without us having news, they finally revealed a first trailer and even its release date.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical, has as the protagonist of the clip Laser Baby, a little baby with powers who soon unleashes chaos due to being unable to control his abilities.

If you pay attention, from the beginning of the trailer it becomes clear that this is not a cartoon for children, since we see a small trail of blood that leads to a somewhat strange scene.

As a group of policemen surround the baby, he begins to sneeze and shoot lightning bolts from his eyes, decapitating the officers in a gory but hilarious scene.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical shows one of the plans of the original series, where there was talk of creating little newborn children with superpowers.

This series will come to Amazon Prime Video on March 4, 2022 and will have eight chapters that will explore different adventures between 12 and 14 minutes.

In accordance with Eric Kripke, showrunner of the program, The Boys Presents: Diabolical it will bring funny, bloody, emotional and unexpected stories, so you can expect anything.

When is The Boys returning to Prime Video?

The main series will premiere its third season on June 3, 2022, so there are still a few months to go before we find out how it will continue.

This first preview of the animated series looks very promising, although it is only a small taste of what the team has prepared.

What did you think of the trailer? The Boys Presents: Diabolical? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.