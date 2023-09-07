Netflix has stood out for having quite a variety of content in its catalog. In it, animated films stand out; however, there is currently one that the streaming platform made see the light and that was rejected by Disney Plus: ‘Nimona’. This tape was hard forgotten by Mickey’s firm, but without a doubt it found the place where it sees success today after premiering on June 30.

The case of ‘Nimona’ is not new at all, since there have been many films that did not succeed in the cinema or were also rejected by other platforms and, when it came to Netflix, They have managed to achieve success in a few days as this animated film did. The audiovisual proposal that ‘Nimona’ shows us has captivated many users because it takes them back to medieval times.

YOU CAN SEE: Want to see Pixar’s ‘Elements’? Find out where and how to do it ONLINE

YOU CAN SEE: Will ‘The Tailor’ have season 3 on Netflix? Release date, trailer, synopsis and everything about the Turkish series

Why did Disney Plus reject ‘Nimona’?

The story of the rejection of ‘Nimona’, created by ND Stevenson, occurred a couple of years ago when Mickey’s streaming platform bought the company Blue Sky Animation. This firm was in charge of being able to distribute the project that premiered in 2015 and has a homonymous graphic novel; However, when it was purchased, Disney Plus rejected this fiction from its catalog.

Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, directors of ‘Nimona’, hoped that their film could see the light of day as ‘Spies in Disguise’ did, a film that was accepted by the Disney streaming platform. Given what happened, they sought the support of Megan Ellison, who is the head of Annapurna Pictures, one of the largest independent production companies in the United States. She managed to get ‘Nimona’ into the Netflix catalogue, where it is already a success today.

‘Nimona’ is available on Netflix from June 30, 2023. Photo: Diario Show

#animated #movie #Disney #rejected #success #Netflix

Netflix has stood out for having quite a variety of content in its catalog. In it, animated films stand out; however, there is currently one that the streaming platform made see the light and that was rejected by Disney Plus: ‘Nimona’. This tape was hard forgotten by Mickey’s firm, but without a doubt it found the place where it sees success today after premiering on June 30.

The case of ‘Nimona’ is not new at all, since there have been many films that did not succeed in the cinema or were also rejected by other platforms and, when it came to Netflix, They have managed to achieve success in a few days as this animated film did. The audiovisual proposal that ‘Nimona’ shows us has captivated many users because it takes them back to medieval times.

YOU CAN SEE: Want to see Pixar’s ‘Elements’? Find out where and how to do it ONLINE

YOU CAN SEE: Will ‘The Tailor’ have season 3 on Netflix? Release date, trailer, synopsis and everything about the Turkish series

Why did Disney Plus reject ‘Nimona’?

The story of the rejection of ‘Nimona’, created by ND Stevenson, occurred a couple of years ago when Mickey’s streaming platform bought the company Blue Sky Animation. This firm was in charge of being able to distribute the project that premiered in 2015 and has a homonymous graphic novel; However, when it was purchased, Disney Plus rejected this fiction from its catalog.

Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, directors of ‘Nimona’, hoped that their film could see the light of day as ‘Spies in Disguise’ did, a film that was accepted by the Disney streaming platform. Given what happened, they sought the support of Megan Ellison, who is the head of Annapurna Pictures, one of the largest independent production companies in the United States. She managed to get ‘Nimona’ into the Netflix catalogue, where it is already a success today.

‘Nimona’ is available on Netflix from June 30, 2023. Photo: Diario Show

#animated #movie #Disney #rejected #success #Netflix

Netflix has stood out for having quite a variety of content in its catalog. In it, animated films stand out; however, there is currently one that the streaming platform made see the light and that was rejected by Disney Plus: ‘Nimona’. This tape was hard forgotten by Mickey’s firm, but without a doubt it found the place where it sees success today after premiering on June 30.

The case of ‘Nimona’ is not new at all, since there have been many films that did not succeed in the cinema or were also rejected by other platforms and, when it came to Netflix, They have managed to achieve success in a few days as this animated film did. The audiovisual proposal that ‘Nimona’ shows us has captivated many users because it takes them back to medieval times.

YOU CAN SEE: Want to see Pixar’s ‘Elements’? Find out where and how to do it ONLINE

YOU CAN SEE: Will ‘The Tailor’ have season 3 on Netflix? Release date, trailer, synopsis and everything about the Turkish series

Why did Disney Plus reject ‘Nimona’?

The story of the rejection of ‘Nimona’, created by ND Stevenson, occurred a couple of years ago when Mickey’s streaming platform bought the company Blue Sky Animation. This firm was in charge of being able to distribute the project that premiered in 2015 and has a homonymous graphic novel; However, when it was purchased, Disney Plus rejected this fiction from its catalog.

Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, directors of ‘Nimona’, hoped that their film could see the light of day as ‘Spies in Disguise’ did, a film that was accepted by the Disney streaming platform. Given what happened, they sought the support of Megan Ellison, who is the head of Annapurna Pictures, one of the largest independent production companies in the United States. She managed to get ‘Nimona’ into the Netflix catalogue, where it is already a success today.

‘Nimona’ is available on Netflix from June 30, 2023. Photo: Diario Show

#animated #movie #Disney #rejected #success #Netflix

Netflix has stood out for having quite a variety of content in its catalog. In it, animated films stand out; however, there is currently one that the streaming platform made see the light and that was rejected by Disney Plus: ‘Nimona’. This tape was hard forgotten by Mickey’s firm, but without a doubt it found the place where it sees success today after premiering on June 30.

The case of ‘Nimona’ is not new at all, since there have been many films that did not succeed in the cinema or were also rejected by other platforms and, when it came to Netflix, They have managed to achieve success in a few days as this animated film did. The audiovisual proposal that ‘Nimona’ shows us has captivated many users because it takes them back to medieval times.

YOU CAN SEE: Want to see Pixar’s ‘Elements’? Find out where and how to do it ONLINE

YOU CAN SEE: Will ‘The Tailor’ have season 3 on Netflix? Release date, trailer, synopsis and everything about the Turkish series

Why did Disney Plus reject ‘Nimona’?

The story of the rejection of ‘Nimona’, created by ND Stevenson, occurred a couple of years ago when Mickey’s streaming platform bought the company Blue Sky Animation. This firm was in charge of being able to distribute the project that premiered in 2015 and has a homonymous graphic novel; However, when it was purchased, Disney Plus rejected this fiction from its catalog.

Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, directors of ‘Nimona’, hoped that their film could see the light of day as ‘Spies in Disguise’ did, a film that was accepted by the Disney streaming platform. Given what happened, they sought the support of Megan Ellison, who is the head of Annapurna Pictures, one of the largest independent production companies in the United States. She managed to get ‘Nimona’ into the Netflix catalogue, where it is already a success today.

‘Nimona’ is available on Netflix from June 30, 2023. Photo: Diario Show

#animated #movie #Disney #rejected #success #Netflix