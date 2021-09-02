The film is inspired by the events of the popular NetherRealm Studios video game, and will be available later this year.

Injustice is the new animated film from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Entertainment. It is inspired by the story we learned about in the fighting game of the same name that NetherRealm Studios developed, where Superman loses his sanity, and becomes a dictator who terrifies heroes and villains alike. We already know the cast that will give life to the characters in this film, which will be released next October 19.

We will see the first preview at DC FanDome 2021.Justin hartley and Anson mount top the list, as Superman and Batman respectively. Hartley appeared in Smallvile, a series that told the story of the Man of Steel, while Mount was seen on Star Trek Discovery.

Wonder Woman will be played by Janet varney, who we hear in The Legend of Korra. Kevin Pollak will play the Joker and Jonathan Kent, while Harley Quinn will have the voice of Gillian jacobs, actress who participated in the series Invincible.

Here is a list of confirmed actors and actresses for the rest of the characters:

Brandon Micheal Hall (Cyborg)

Anika Noni Rose (Catwoman)

Reid Scott (Green Arrow, Victor Zsasz)

Edwin Hodge (Mr. Terrific, Killer Croc)

Oliver Hudson (Plastic Man)

Laura Bailey (Lois Lane, Rama Kushna)

Faran Tahir (Ra’s al Ghul)

Derek Phillips (Nightwing, Aquaman)

Yuri Lowenthal (Mirror Master, Flash, Shazam)

Zach Callison (Damian, Jimmy Olsen)

Brian T. Delaney (Green Lantern)

Fred Tatasciore (Captain Atom)

Andrew Morgado (Mirror Master Soldier)

If you want to check it out before the premiere, then don’t miss the next DC FanDome on October 16, a virtual presentation at no cost, where we will see the newest of the DC multiverse, including movies, series, games, comics, and more. It was at this event that we first saw Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

