‘The animal siege’, by Vanessa Londoño

The stories of ‘The animal siege’ read the mark of violence and cruelty that is fattened in men and in many women. Review by Marta Sanz.

‘The forgotten. Urban marginality and the quinqui phenomenon in Spain’, by Iñigo López Simón

This study focuses on the establishment of connections between the Francoist planning of the neighborhoods built to end slums and the creation of the conditions for crime. Review by Jordi Amat.

‘Iberian pimps. A history of Spain through its street legends’, by Iñaki Domínguez

The range of testimonies that Iñaki Domínguez systematizes focuses on the years of the Transition, with the political movements, the demonstrations in the factories, the rampant unemployment, the oil crisis and the ETA massacres. Review by Jordi Amat.

“Mouchette” by Georges Bernanos

Georges Bernanos addressed in this short and harsh novel, adapted to the cinema by Bresson, the struggle between his conscience and his religious faith, with the silence of God as a background. Review of José María Guelbenzu.

