MIAMI — Efforts to curb the spread of Burmese pythons in the Florida Everglades over the past 20 years have included paid contractors, trained volunteers and an annual hunt that has drawn participants from as far away as Latvia. Nothing seems to be working.

The giant snakes are heading north, reaching West Palm Beach and Fort Myers and threatening larger and larger stretches of the ecosystem.

That was one of the conclusions of a review of python science published in February by the U.S. Geological Survey, which highlighted the difficulty of containing the giant snakes since they were first documented as an established population in the state. in 2000.

Little is known about how long Burmese pythons live in the wild in Florida, how often they breed and, especially, how much the state's python population has grown, according to the report, which called the python problem of the State as “one of the most difficult invasive species management problems to solve in the world.”

Previous studies found that Burmese pythons, which are native to South Asia, had decimated endemic species, including wading birds, swamp rabbits and white-tailed deer.

The pythons found in Florida have measured more than 4.50 meters and weighed more than 90 kilos. Their voracious spread is even more alarming given the billions of dollars the state and federal government have spent restoring the Everglades, the report noted, calling invasive species “some of the greatest threats to restoration success.” ”.

Florida has at least 139 established invasive species, the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says.

Once a year, this Commission holds a python hunt, challenging people to remove as many snakes as they can. Participants must take a training course on the humane killing of pythons. Last year's winner took home $10,000 for hunting 28 pythons.

Pythons became popular exotic pets in the United States in the 1970s. Some ended up growing so large that their owners released them into the wild. By 2000, scientists had documented several generations of pythons living in a relatively large geographic area in the Everglades and the southern tip of Florida.

Melissa Miller of the University of Florida's Institute of Agricultural and Food Sciences is helping to lead a large-scale python removal project that also hopes to get a better idea of ​​the snakes' abundance by attaching trackers to them and measuring reproductive output. more females.

In late 2021, a team from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida found what is likely the largest Burmese python ever recorded in the state: a 210-pound female with 122 eggs inside. “It helps you visualize what it ate, in kilos of fauna, to get to that,” said Ian Bartoszek, the group's environmental sciences project manager.

But baby pythons now have some predators: snakes, alligators and at least one bobcat that was caught on camera preying on a clutch of python eggs.

“The Everglades is fighting back,” Bartoszek said.

By: PATRICIA MAZZEI