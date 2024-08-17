If you are in Texas and planning to visit the coasts To relax, be very careful, it may not be the time to go to the beaches, A dangerous worm has been discovered in the area and if he were to meet him it could cause him a lot of pain.

The Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies warned through its Facebook account that They found several Fireworms whose spines have the ability to cause a painful sting to those who approach them.

These types of worms are covered with tiny needle-like spines. which, by themselves, have the ability to cause harm. However, the situation is more serious, since they are full of poison.

Usually these animals, also known as bristle worms do not pose a greater danger to humans. However, In recent days they have appeared on large trunks because these have taken barnacles, small crustaceans that have served as food.

When you come into contact with these worms, A spike breaks off from its body and becomes embedded in the victim’s skin, which causes great pain, itching and burning sensation.

In the publication made by the Harte Institute you can see that The worms have different appearances, but in all cases they show the dangerous spines. They also recalled that Fireworms are commonly found in the Gulf of Mexicothe Caribbean, the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. Be especially careful if you are going to approach anemones, corals, barnacles and other crustaceans.because these are their food and therefore they tend to be close to them.

Fireworms cause serious skin irritations. Photo:Harte Research Institute Share

What can happen to a person who is bitten by a fireworm like the ones in Texas?

You better be careful if you plan to approach the Texas coast in the next few days because, although Fireworm bites are not fatal, but they will make you suffer quite a bit.

According to the Harte Institute, The pain inflicted by the poisonous spines of these animals can last for about three hours, depending on where the thorn is embedded. But not only that, after that time, it is likely that the place where the wound is located will remain sensitive for weeks.