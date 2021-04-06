“It is necessary to move towards zero abandonment in order to achieve a zero sacrifice law and to reduce the alarming numbers of abandonment. There are data that tell us about 200,000 animals, minimum, abandoned per year, and it is up to all of us to do our part to place our country in the middle of the European countries in terms of animal protection ». They are words of Sergio Garcia Torres, CEO of Animal rights, the body dependent on the Ministry of Social Rights that watches over animal welfare. Not surprisingly, according to the latest figures from the Affinity Foundation, Spain is at the top of the drop-out rankings, with about 183,000 dogs and 123,0000 cats, last year. García participated this morning in a conference organized by the Royal Canine Society of Spain to talk about the future Animal Protection Law that the Government announced a year ago but has not yet been put on paper. The first Royal Decree is already underway and the period of public exposure is about to end.

The director general of Animal Rights gave some of the keys about the new regulations. Perhaps the main one is that the Ministry of Justice is already negotiating the modification of the penal code. The intention, as he explained, is that points 337 and 337 bis, which are those that apply to pets, “be extended to other animals.” What’s more, García calls for a toughening of the penalties since the current ones “remain quite lax.” “We have seen cases that generate social alarm, of serious mistreatment and deaths, and the maximum sentence is 18 months, with which if there is no prior history, one does not go to prison,” he pointed out. The same happens with the crime of abandonment, punishable by a fine of one to six months and, if necessary, disqualification for one year from the exercise of any activity that may be related to animals. “It cannot go as unpunished as it normally is,” he clarifies.

It is not, of course, the only work being carried out by Animal Rights that has been working for months on different initiatives that establish a regulatory framework. The body has launched the first Royal Decree, which concerns the State System of Animal Protection Registries (Serpa). It includes the National Registry of Animal Protection Entities, which seeks that these entities give the step to professionalism because «in the end they are the ones in charge in many occasions to carry out that task that should be of the public administration to collect abandoned animals ”. They are also included in the Serpa, the National Registry of Canine Behavioral and Education Professionals, given that “there is a very high percentage of professionals who are not regulated.” In this sense, Animal Rights works together with the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Education “to establish a regulatory and training framework in which all these professionals can enter the system.” The Companion Animal Registry -it will be, he said, a “coordination space between the 17 pet registries that currently exist, a meta-registry so that everyone has access in real time to all the data of all the animals throughout the country” -, a National Registry of Zoological Nuclei and a National Registry of Pet Breeders. In the latter case, it appeals to the need for “The breeding of companion animals must be carried out only by professionals who are registered.” García explained that one of the key pieces is the identification of companion animals. «There is a problem in those first three months where the animals are not identified, and sales can be made and that is where we believe we have to influence. They must be identified on the date of their birth. ‘

The last of the records will be the National Registry of Disqualifications for the Possession and Activity related to Companion Animals. “What we propose – he said – is a coordination system so that this registry, which cannot be public, can be crossed within the National Registry of Companion Animals so that no person who is disabled can register a zoological nucleus or a companion animal ».

Beyond the creation of Serpa and the modification of the Penal Code, the future regulation also aims to modify the Civil Code to establish «that animals are beings endowed with sensitivity or sentient beings as stated in the Lisbon Treaty ». In this sense, they have already presented a bill in Congress to carry out this modification.

Animal Rights also raises a draft of the Assistance Dogs Law “Because we also understand that a certain homogeneity in criteria is necessary, since there are communities that have developed them and others that do not. We are going to propose a regulatory plan that creates a base structure from which to start ».

Finally, «we will propose the preliminary draft of the National Law of Animal Protection that will be the culmination of the rest of the initiated projects ”.