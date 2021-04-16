Zoetis R&D Laboratory in Olot (Girona).

Human health is undoubtedly a hot topic. Animal health, despite not living such hectic moments, has also become essential, “since between 70% and 75% of infectious diseases that develop in humans have animal origin,” he says. Félix Hernáez-Ugarte, CEO of Zoetis Spain and Senior Vice President of Southern Europe. A sector that knows well this multinational dedicated to the manufacture and commercialization of solutions for animal health (medicines, vaccines, genetic tests, diagnostic …) and creator of the only vaccine for animal covid-19, without commercializing at the moment, but used experimentally in animals at the San Diego Zoo (United States).

It was born in 2013 as a result of the spin-off of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, when it decided to focus on human health, and after having sold its nutrition division to the Swiss company Nestlé a year earlier. A spin-off of what could have been the jewel in the crown in view of its growth in capitalization, as well as its sustained increase in its turnover.

“For pharmaceutical companies, animal health represents only 10% or 15% of their business. Leaving Pfizer was a way to give stability to this business ”, he emphasizes. Since then it has been listed on the New York stock market. It started with a capitalization of 13,000 million dollars (about 9,500 million euros), a figure that is currently around 77,500 million dollars (about 64,500 million euros). “We went on the market with a value of 26 dollars per share (about 22 euros) and now it stands at 165.6 dollars,” says Hernáez-Ugarte to confirm the good reception that the company has had among investors.

Zoetis, with more than 11,000 employees and 27 production plants around the world, is divided into two main divisions: companion animals and production (livestock). Despite the fact that 2020 has been a complicated year, the North American multinational does not seem to have suffered, in general, in its turnover figures. In the world, its total sales were 5,645 million euros, 9% more than in 2019, with a net profit that reached 1,385 million euros. A figure that has its growth engine in companion animals: that division earned 3,088 million euros, driven, above all, by the current trend to buy or adopt pets and the consequent expense for their care (vaccines, medicines …). “Pets account for 55% of our global turnover and livestock 45%,” says the executive. “Having animals at home means a higher cost in medicalization and in preventive measures such as vaccines, antiparasitics … to protect at the same time the people with whom they live. Veterinary clinics are a sector in full growth ”, emphasizes the manager.

To grow, Zoetis is committed to the research and development of new tools and medicines or vaccines, for which it invests 15% of its turnover. But it also does it in an inorganic way with the acquisition of strategic companies in various fields. Its latest purchase, for 1,693 million euros, was the North American Abaxis, a specialist in diagnostics. Abaxis occupied second place in a niche where the North American was not present and now places it as the only animal health pharmaceutical company that develops this business route. “We are still actively searching and we like to give surprises. The companies we are looking at must have growth above the industry average ”, Hernáez-Ugarte states.

Among its forecasts for 2021, the North American firm expects to grow between 9% and 11%. “It is important that the profit increases more than the sales and these do so above the market,” he says. In Spain, Zoetis’ income has represented a cash of 94.73 million euros, which represents a fall of 3% compared to 2019. “In pets we have grown, but not in livestock, where the health crisis has impacted us. This sector has had a bad time especially due to the closure of the Horeca channel and it has been noticed ”. A figure that reflects how livestock, which is responsible for 65% of turnover, still has great value in Spain. “Spain is the third largest producer of pork and that weighs”, argues the manager. The percentage could soon be balanced before the increase in the number of pets in Spanish homes, especially since last year. In fact, there are more than 13 million pets and their caregivers spend an average of 1,200 euros each year, according to data from the Spanish Network for the Identification of Companion Animals. In parallel, veterinary clinics are also growing. In 2019, 6,228 centers were counted in the country, almost 900 more than in 2018, which moved more than 1,600 million euros.

Currently, the pharmaceutical company maintains a market share in Spain of 17% and has only one production plant and one R & D & I center, in Olot (Girona). Considered a benchmark in animal vaccine research and in offering solutions to diseases such as avian flu or swine fever, from 2019 to 2022 it will develop an investment plan of about 45 million euros, of which so far have been spent about 32. The objective is to expand the facilities and its production capacity by more than 60%, in addition to increasing its workforce, which would go from 250 workers to 350.

Products for export

Of the 20 million units currently produced, between pharmacological and biological products, when the project is completed, more than 34 million will be produced in a plant that assumes a clearly exporting profile. 98% of its production is sold in 70 countries, especially in Brazil, the United States and Europe.

Another of its bets in Spain is the Female Livestock project, which was born three years ago to support the work of women who work in the livestock sector, from livestock farmers and veterinarians to researchers or businesswomen. The program is based on offering training in the most demanded areas; communication, to create content and creativity, and finally in recognition, through the annual award of an award to distinguish the trajectory of these women. “We want to be the loudspeaker of what they are doing,” Hernáez-Ugarte concludes.